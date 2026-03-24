Business ‘It’s how we compete’: Georgia business recruiters plead to keep tax breaks Georgia lawmakers contemplate rolling back some economic development incentives amid rising scrutiny. Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, spoke during an economic development luncheon on March 18, 2026 at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Paul Ward for the Georgia Chamber)

It’s almost cliche at this point for elected officials to say Georgia is the top state for business, citing magazine rankings and job announcements. But those self-adulations are often coupled with warnings that economic development success doesn’t happen by accident and can quickly slip away.

Chamber leaders and business recruiters preached that message last week in Atlanta, urging lawmakers to avoid changing a formula they say is working as designed. Specifically, they pleaded for the preservation of various tax credits and financial incentives designed to entice corporate investment despite the mounting scrutiny over whether those programs yield a worthy return for taxpayers and communities. “Those tools that you use every day are not giveaways,” Chris Clark, the head of Georgia Chamber of Commerce, told a 400-person crowd at a State of Economic Development event. “It’s how we compete,” he said. RELATED Fulton audit to see if commercial property owners pay their share of taxes Tension over economic development incentives has risen in recent years, especially as affordability dominates political discourse.

Conservative lawmakers have peeled through the state tax code looking for fat to trim, including some evaluating ways to eliminate the state’s income tax. Their Democratic colleagues and government watchdogs have focused on tax break programs they say benefit only favored industries, such as Georgia’s film sector and Big Tech’s data centers.

Good Jobs First, a left-leaning incentive watchdog, lists Georgia among several states with “tax code provisions and other practices that result in significant revenue loss,” which it argues results in less public service funding. A “Say No to Data Center” sign is displayed near the proposed data center site in Twiggs County, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Dry Branch. A proposal to rezone nearly 300 acres of timberland for a data center in Twiggs County is drawing widespread criticism from residents. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) A deluge of bills to revoke or re-evaluate Georgia’s incentives passed through the Capitol’s hoppers this Legislative session, although many were dead on arrival. One of the few that passed both state houses would revoke sales tax exemptions for data centers, an incentive projected by state auditors to eclipse $2.5 billion this year. The prospect of potentially losing well-worn tools used to recruit business has concerned some development authorities, which are government agencies with the power to offer property tax breaks and other incentives to companies and developers. “Don’t put us at a disadvantage,” said Niki Vanderslice, president and CEO of the Fayette County Development Authority. “Don’t change the rules of the game in the middle of it when companies have made decisions.”

Niki Vanderslice of the Fayette County Development Authority spoke on a panel during an economic development luncheon on March 18, 2026 at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Paul Ward for the Georgia Chamber) Stiff competition Economic development is often described as a cutthroat game. Georgia’s gain is said to be another state’s loss, which is why economic development officials say financial incentives are able to act as a final sweetener to separate the competition. It also leads many economists to question whether it’s a game worth playing if the cost of the incentives outweighs the benefit. Clark said a diversified economic pipeline acts as an insulator during shaky economic times, arguing that’s an aspect of business recruitment that’s not captured in dollars and cents. “Georgia companies are still stressed out right now over trade tensions, the tariff issues that we see and consumer spending is changing,” he said. “ … There will be a time where we have a recession again.”

RELATED California upgraded its film incentive program. How will this affect Georgia? Other states also have their own fleet of corporate tax breaks, including many that mirror Georgia programs that are being evaluated. Lauren Curry, chief of staff for Gov. Brian Kemp, said imitation is flattering, but it poses a threat to Georgia’s competitive advantage. “We cannot rest on our laurels. The markets change, we have to adapt,” she said. “People have found the Southeast. We’re all doing great, but they’re also our competitors.” She added that rural Georgia is often a beneficiary of state-backed economic development recruitment. During the Kemp administration, nearly two-thirds of all new jobs announced were outside metro Atlanta. About 75% of all new investment — such as Hyundai’s $7.6 billion Metaplant near Savannah — were also outside the Atlanta area. Jason Dunn, executive director of Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Economic Development Authority, said rural counties like his in South Georgia have been devastated by agricultural and manufacturing changes over the decades.

From 2000 to the fallout of the Great Recession, Ben Hill County lost half its industrial production by gross domestic product, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data. Only recently did the county’s industrial GDP recover. “It took 25 years to get back, but it would not be done without incentives,” he said. ‘Looking long-term’ Not everyone is thrilled with Georgia’s economic development machine. Zoning meetings often get flooded by opponents to specific projects, whether they be apartments in affluent areas or factories in rural enclaves. Data centers have become the poster child for widespread grassroots opposition campaigns, typically featuring crowds wearing matching red shirts who raise concerns about electricity usage, water demands and noise. RELATED This Georgia town learns what comes with a data center. More data centers. Clark warned those sentiments are gaining traction and could embolden lawmakers to make broader changes.

“You’re seeing people show up in red T-shirts that are against everything, and they’ve got the same playbook,” Clark said. “ … And unfortunately, over the last couple years, we’ve seen some of that creep in across the street at the General Assembly.” Opponent of the data center Gina Mangham shares her concerns during a public comment at the DeKalb Board of Commissioners meeting in Decatur on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Fayette County’s largest project is a series of data centers by QTS, which Vanderslice helped recruit with a tax break. She said the computing campus, which is estimated to be at least a $10 billion investment, is a long-term investment in digital infrastructure that she believes will set up the county for decades of further job growth. “You need to be looking long-term, not just with the (red) shirts that show up in the room right now,” she said. This is an aerial photo showing Microsoft's Fairwater data center in Fayetteville, which is within a QTS data center campus. (Courtesy of Microsoft)