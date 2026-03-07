Blend up a bright, healthy citrus chicken recipe

Good and Good For You

Fresh oranges and lean protein creates a flavorful, low-fat option for Georgia cooks during peak citrus season.
Enjoy this healthier version of orange chicken featuring tender pieces of chicken in a light orange sauce flavored with garlic and ginger. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Some healthy-sounding foods can contain hidden sodium, sugar or fat.

Orange chicken, a popular Chinese American dish made with chicken in a sweet-and-savory orange sauce, is a good example. The ingredients sound light, but the chicken is usually batter-fried — adding calories and fat. And all too often, the primary sauce ingredient is sugar or corn syrup, not orange.

Blended from wholesome ingredients, this recipe for homemade citrus chicken is lighter and leaner with a fraction of the fat and calories.

My philosophy is that food can both taste good and be good for you. The best healthy eating plan starts with food you want to eat. The key is that when you reduce the fat, you must replace it with something else that delivers flavor and satiety.

Vibrant citrus — including orange, lemon, lime and grapefruit — can add light and life to nearly any dish. You can use the zest, juice, segments and even the whole fruit, as with this Lemon Brussels Sprouts Slaw.

Citrus is available in grocery stores and markets year-round, so we may not think about it being local or having a season. The Southeastern citrus season runs from November through June, with peak availability occurring between December and March.

I’ve been fortunate to write for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 15 years, and the last two have allowed me to share my good-for-you recipes. With recent editorial changes, this is the end of my Good and Good for You column here, but you can follow me on social media platforms and at virginiawillis.com.

Thanks so much for reading. Make it good and good for you, and bon appétit, y’all!

Light and Lean Citrus Chicken

Making this sauce is a snap in the blender or food processor. Instead of adding starch or leaning on corn syrup as a thickener, it is simmered and reduced until thick, resulting in a bold, bright orange flavor.

Citrus fruit can be stored up to one week at room temperature, and can last three or four weeks stored in the refrigerator.

  1. Combine the peeled oranges, orange zest, garlic, ginger, honey and soy sauce in the jar of a blender. Puree until completely smooth.
  2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
  3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken cubes in a single layer and cook until seared and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, flip the chicken cubes and sear the other side, an additional 3 minutes.
  4. Pour the sauce over the chicken and stir to coat. Continue cooking until the juices run clear when the chicken is pierced with the tip of a knife, the internal temperature registers 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer and the sauce has slightly reduced and is thick enough to coat a spoon, about 2 minutes.
  5. Add 1 of the sliced chiles and stir to combine. Transfer the chicken and sauce to a warmed serving bowl. Top with remaining sliced chile and garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately with sauteed greens.

Serves 2-4.

