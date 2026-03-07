Blend up a bright, healthy citrus chicken recipe

Enjoy this healthier version of orange chicken featuring tender pieces of chicken in a light orange sauce flavored with garlic and ginger. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

Orange chicken, a popular Chinese American dish made with chicken in a sweet-and-savory orange sauce, is a good example. The ingredients sound light, but the chicken is usually batter-fried — adding calories and fat. And all too often, the primary sauce ingredient is sugar or corn syrup, not orange.

Blended from wholesome ingredients, this recipe for homemade citrus chicken is lighter and leaner with a fraction of the fat and calories.

My philosophy is that food can both taste good and be good for you. The best healthy eating plan starts with food you want to eat. The key is that when you reduce the fat, you must replace it with something else that delivers flavor and satiety.

Vibrant citrus — including orange, lemon, lime and grapefruit — can add light and life to nearly any dish. You can use the zest, juice, segments and even the whole fruit, as with this Lemon Brussels Sprouts Slaw.

Citrus is available in grocery stores and markets year-round, so we may not think about it being local or having a season. The Southeastern citrus season runs from November through June, with peak availability occurring between December and March.