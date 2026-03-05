Hold that Thought

This one thing may leave you feeling more fulfilled in relationships

Learning to ask for help can be a powerful step toward deeper connections.
(Illustration: Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

“I always go the extra mile for others, why don’t they realize I also need help?” Does this phrase sound familiar? Do you often find yourself showing up, pitching in, or otherwise saving the day for others but rarely feel like the favor is returned?

Here’s a question I’d like you to ponder: When was the last time you actually asked for help?

If you are someone who is the problem solver in your circle or the “responsible one” others can depend on, it may seem logical that, of course, people will show up in your time of need. There are several reasons that may not be the case, however, and several reasons why it may be difficult for you to ask in the first place.

If you’re a helper, you might do a really good job of masking the fact you actually need help. It’s not uncommon for helpers to view being of service to others as something admirable yet the act of needing help as a personal failure or shortcoming; not for others, only for themselves. This often leads helpers to perform competence, even if internally they are falling apart.

The idea that needing help is a personal failure can develop from several places. For some, there is a cultural conditioning that you must be all things to all people, otherwise you are seen as weak. For others, needing help has been weaponized against them. Perhaps they shared a need with someone who made them feel bad for having it or mocked them, thereby leaving them feeling as if having needs is a bad idea.

No matter how this behavior comes to be, not asking for help is a threat to our mental health and ultimately to our relationships. When we don’t ask for help and attempt to work through crises and stressful situations on our own, it can increase cortisol levels, leading to things like chronic stress and elevated blood pressure. Additionally, a pervasive sense of loneliness can develop, as we feel like others are not aware of our struggles, leaving us feeling isolated and invisible.

Perhaps the largest impact, though, is the sense of resentment that often develops as a result of not asking for assistance. Helpers often desperately desire others to read their minds and volunteer the help they need; when this does not happen, relationships begin to feel like a burden and can become strained.

If you recognize this pattern as something happening in your own life, how do you untangle yourself from it? Here are a few things to consider.

It’s OK to be proud of being a dependable friend. It feels good to be able to be there for the people you love. I bet they would love to be there for you, too.

This column is designed to be educational and informational only and should not be interpreted as medical advice. It is not a substitute for seeking the support of a licensed mental health or medical professional.

Did something from this column lead you to thinking about things differently or trying something new? I’d love to hear about it. Or if there’s something you’re trying to work through in your life that you could use some feedback about, let me know. Share it with me at drjoy@ajc.com.

About the Author

Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a Licensed Psychologist, host of the wildly popular mental health podcast, Therapy for Black Girls, and the author of Sisterhood Heals: The Transformative Power of Healing In Community.

