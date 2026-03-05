This one thing may leave you feeling more fulfilled in relationships

“I always go the extra mile for others, why don’t they realize I also need help?” Does this phrase sound familiar? Do you often find yourself showing up, pitching in, or otherwise saving the day for others but rarely feel like the favor is returned?

If you are someone who is the problem solver in your circle or the “responsible one” others can depend on, it may seem logical that, of course, people will show up in your time of need. There are several reasons that may not be the case, however, and several reasons why it may be difficult for you to ask in the first place.

If you’re a helper, you might do a really good job of masking the fact you actually need help. It’s not uncommon for helpers to view being of service to others as something admirable yet the act of needing help as a personal failure or shortcoming; not for others, only for themselves. This often leads helpers to perform competence, even if internally they are falling apart.

The idea that needing help is a personal failure can develop from several places. For some, there is a cultural conditioning that you must be all things to all people, otherwise you are seen as weak. For others, needing help has been weaponized against them. Perhaps they shared a need with someone who made them feel bad for having it or mocked them, thereby leaving them feeling as if having needs is a bad idea.

No matter how this behavior comes to be, not asking for help is a threat to our mental health and ultimately to our relationships. When we don’t ask for help and attempt to work through crises and stressful situations on our own, it can increase cortisol levels, leading to things like chronic stress and elevated blood pressure. Additionally, a pervasive sense of loneliness can develop, as we feel like others are not aware of our struggles, leaving us feeling isolated and invisible.