Wellness Still shopping? Here’s 50+ Georgia-made gifts for everyone on your list. From local luxuries to thoughtful finds under $25, these picks deliver holiday cheer. A gift wrapped with Page House Studio’s sculptural Tassel Ornament — a handcrafted piece that doubles as a keepsake and one of the Atlanta design studio’s most elevated holiday offerings. (Courtesy of Anna Howard)

If you’re still hunting for the right gift this holiday season — or just want to be more intentional about where your money goes — shopping local is one of the easiest ways to make your dollars actually matter. Georgia’s small businesses don’t just make great products; they shape the culture here. They employ our neighbors, fuel the local economy and bring a point of view you’ll never find in a big-box aisle.

“Shopping local keeps the heartbeat of a city alive,” Atlanta entrepreneur Roxanne Kaiser (founder of PastedNip and Proxy Wellness) told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When you buy small, you’re supporting the person who brainstormed the idea, packed the orders and poured their energy into something meaningful.” So whether you’re shopping for a wellness lover, a foodie, a trend chaser or a sleep-deprived parent, here’s your go-to guide for gifting Georgia this holiday season. Brian and Maya Smith co-founded The Doux in 2012. (Courtesy of The Doux) RELATED Metro Atlanta retailers hopeful for strong holiday season after chaotic year Beauty, wellness and little luxuries The Doux: Salon-quality curl care from a Macon-based, Black-founded brand.

Drink Oasis: Georgia’s own hydration brand, created in Decatur with clean ingredients and balanced electrolytes.

The Inactive Company: A performance sleep mask founded in Atlanta and impossibly soft. One Love Organics: This St. Simons-based brand’s Botanical B Cleanser is a gel-to-milk favorite that effortlessly melts away makeup, sunscreen and end-of-day stress. Pasted Nip: This Atlanta brand is all about confidence and comfort. Its “Stay Braless” kit (complete with adhesives, refills and a travel pouch) is a cheeky, practical gift for the friend who prefers freedom over underwire. Proxy Wellness: Science-backed, CBD and THC-free gummies made in Atlanta for better mood and focus. Soberish: Atlanta’s mindful drinking shop curates beautiful nonalcoholic sparkling wines, aperitifs and gift boxes. “Mindful drinking is becoming the new luxury because it isn’t about restriction, it’s about intention,” founder Mehrnush Saadat told the AJC.

Spanx: It’s no secret that Sara Blakely founded Spanx here in Atlanta. It’s faux-leather leggings, smoothing essentials and cozy loungewear are crowd-pleasers for just about anyone on your list. Urthy: This metro Atlanta lifestyle brand makes body care, fragrances, candles and even car diffusers that feel elevated without trying too hard. Weezie Towels: Designed in Atlanta and wildly plush — a luxe essential that always lands well. For the homebody and holiday host The Cook’s Warehouse: For the home chef, this Atlanta staple is a total playground. Think chef-approved cookware, high-quality knives, smart gadgets and cooking class gift cards (always a hit for couples or food lovers). In The Meadow: Glenwood Park’s dreamy floral studio creates handcrafted, Georgia-inspired bouquets that make standout host gifts. They also offer floral design classes — a fun, creative experience for anyone who loves to play with petals.

Kudzu Antiques + Modern: One of Atlanta’s most beloved treasure troves. From vintage barware and midcentury gems to quirky art and one-of-a-kind holiday decor, it’s the perfect place to find a gift with real personality. Lake Pajamas: Savannah-founded and famously soft. Its classic stripes and dreamy knit sets make the kind of gift people wear nonstop — perfect for holiday lounging, new parents or anyone who deserves a little everyday luxury. London Penny: Designed and printed in Norcross. It’s art-inspired and sustainably made wrapping paper — each purchase even supports an Atlanta animal shelter. Page House Studio: This Atlanta-based design studio is all about elevated, artful pieces — from the sculptural Tassel Ornament to the silver-plated Bud Vases and the oversized, Old World-inspired five-Wick Umber & Linen Candle. Thoughtful, design-forward gifts that feel instantly special. White Oak Pastures: From a sixth-generation Bluffton farm, these gifts bring rustic charm home — think earthy, handcrafted tallow candles and nourishing bone broth that’s perfect for winter cooking and wellness season.

A peek inside Xocolatl's monthly subscription box, filled with handcrafted bonbons and bean-to-bar chocolates made in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Xocolatl) RELATED Hot chocolate crawls, holiday parties headline December food events Food, drink and pantry gifts Alon’s Bakery: A quintessential Atlanta treat — pastries, chocolates and gourmet bites. Bizarre Coffee: Colorful, creative coffee blends from Canton/Alpharetta. Garnish & Gather: Seasonal, local farm — forward, artisanal meal kits — a thoughtful gift for busy households. La Metro: Chef Hector Santiago’s Spanish tapas bar at Ponce City Market is offering beautifully curated pantry baskets for the holidays, including paella kits, tinned seafood, Marcona almonds and other Iberian staples.

Carter’s: Headquartered in Atlanta and beloved nationwide, Carter’s is a go-to for cozy pajamas, holiday outfits and baby essentials. Elf on the Shelf: This modern classic turns December into a month of imagination, ritual and shared magic. Kiid Coffee: An Alpharetta-made, caffeine-free latte powder kids can mix into milk. Rhen’s Nest Toy Shop: Located at Ponce City Market, this toy store is stocked with thoughtfully curated toys, games and puzzles that encourage creativity and play. It’s an easy go-to for high-quality gifts that kids will actually use (and parents will appreciate). Rhyme Kids: A Douglasville-based luxury children’s wear brand creating whimsical, crystal-detailed formalwear for little ones.

Richards Variety Store: Quirky, nostalgic and delightfully unexpected finds. From toys and puzzles to stocking stuffers kids actually get excited about, it’s the perfect stop for last-minute magic. Slab Dream Lab: Athens-based, Lego-compatible baseplates in every size and color imaginable. Fashion, art and accessories Atlanta Influences Everything: This homegrown apparel brand turns local pride into wearable art. Its tees, hoodies and accessories always hit the mark. Brown & Co. Jewelers: Timeless, heirloom-level pieces. Case-Mate: The Atlanta-based tech-accessories brand went full fashion with its now-iconic Jelly Tote — the celeb-approved bag that’s bright, durable and impossible not to love.

Glad & Young Studio: This Atlanta-based leather goods brand is known for its playful, handmade designs — and the “Disco Disco” Jenna Bag is the standout. Sparkly, fun and full of personality, it’s basically a party in purse form. God Is Dope: Bold, statement-making streetwear from a massively influential Atlanta brand. HomeGrown Decatur: A treasure trove of Atlanta-made finds, quirky prints and small-batch goods. KMM + Co. Leather Goods: Beautifully crafted Atlanta-made leather totes and wallets. Machete: Known for its handmade acetate accessories, this Atlanta brand makes everyday essentials feel extra chic.

Raegan Fine Art: Colorful, uplifting fine art, prints and holiday ornaments by a Georgia artist. Rochelle Porter Design: Bright, joyful prints from Atlanta artist Rochelle Porter bring instant personality to any space. Her cozy throw blankets and towel sets make standout holiday gifts, and her Fit by Ro activewear line — featuring hand-illustrated patterns — is perfect for anyone who loves to start the new year in style. Experiences and ‘big gifts’ Callaway Resort & Gardens: For an experience that lasts long after the holidays, a 2026 Callaway Gardens Season Pass is a standout gift. Pass-holders get year-round access to 2,500 acres of gardens, trails and Robin Lake Beach, plus discounts on events like Fantasy in Lights and Pumpkins at Callaway. Georgia Aquarium: One of Atlanta’s most magical outings. Tickets make an easy, unforgettable gift for families, friends or out-of-town guests. Le’Archive Showroom: For the fashion lover or creative, this is a total win. Former “Real Housewife of Atlanta” Marlo Hampton’s curated showroom is packed with coveted designer pieces available to rent for shoots, events and on-camera moments. By appointment only.