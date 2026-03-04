Ga. small businesses shouldn’t have to sacrifice health care coverage to grow

Amy Bielawski, who runs Hare-Brained Productions, pets a dog at the Fall Festival in Stone Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Bielawski said she is worried she may not be able to afford health care through Georgia Access, Georgia's Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange, when subsidies expire. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Georgia Small Business Resiliency Act would create competitive benefits for companies with fewer than 50 workers.

The Georgia Small Business Resiliency Act would create competitive benefits for companies with fewer than 50 workers.

But beneath this success, companies — especially small businesses — are struggling with something that keeps getting more expensive every year: the cost of health insurance.

Georgia’s strong economy is built on a business-friendly environment that attracts investment and supports growth.

Health care isn’t simple, and employers often must make tough decisions about what they can realistically offer their employees.

Family health insurance premiums rose 6% in 2025 and increased by 7% in each of the previous two years.

Over the last five years, family premiums have climbed 26%, as inflation and wage growth continue to be problems. These rising costs are driven by expensive prescription drugs, chronic health issues, increased use of medical services and rising hospital prices.

If nothing changes, businesses will bear an even heavier financial burden. Since health care is typically their largest expense after payroll, rising costs could prevent employers from offering strong benefits or even force them to choose between covering employees and growing their business.