Ga. small businesses shouldn’t have to sacrifice health care coverage to grow
The Georgia Small Business Resiliency Act would create competitive benefits for companies with fewer than 50 workers.
Amy Bielawski, who runs Hare-Brained Productions, pets a dog at the Fall Festival in Stone Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Bielawski said she is worried she may not be able to afford health care through Georgia Access, Georgia's Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange, when subsidies expire. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By Mychal H. Walker Sr. – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Over the last five years, family premiums have climbed 26%, as inflation and wage growth continue to be problems. These rising costs are driven by expensive prescription drugs, chronic health issues, increased use of medical services and rising hospital prices.
If nothing changes, businesses will bear an even heavier financial burden. Since health care is typically their largest expense after payroll, rising costs could prevent employers from offering strong benefits or even force them to choose between covering employees and growing their business.
Many small business owners in Georgia worry that continuing to offer traditional group health plans could become unaffordable within the next decade.
New model benefits businesses and employees
Mychal H. Walker Sr. is chairman of the Georgia Leadership Council of the National Federation of Independent Business. (Courtesy)
Without competitive health benefits, businesses risk losing employees to companies that offer more affordable coverage. That’s why Georgia should consider new, more flexible health insurance options that give both employers and employees more control.
Employers would give their workers a set monthly contribution, and employees could use that money to buy their own health insurance — either through a private insurer or Georgia’s state-based exchange. This marks a major shift away from “one-size-fits-all” coverage and moves toward personalized choice.
Interest in ICHRAs is growing. In Georgia, adoption rose from 505 businesses in 2024 to 600 in 2025 — an increase of almost 19%. This shows more employers are looking for affordable, flexible ways to offer health benefits.
Agent/broker’s role is a vital part of the equation
With an ICHRA, employers provide tax-free dollars for employees to purchase their own health insurance instead of offering a traditional group plan.
This approach works well for today’s workforce, which may include full-time, part-time, remote, seasonal and geographically dispersed employees. Georgia’s individual health insurance market offers plans across bronze, silver, gold and platinum tiers, so employees can choose coverage that fits their budget and preferred providers.
For employers, ICHRAs help control costs by offering predictable spending and fewer administrative burdens. For employees, they offer more choices and potentially more consistent coverage, even if they change jobs.
By encouraging the use of ICHRAs through tax-advantaged contributions, Georgia can help both employers and employees access affordable coverage. This stability allows businesses to focus on growth and job creation, strengthening Georgia’s economy and helping companies stay competitive.
Georgia’s economy is strong, but now is the right time to make sure employers can continue to offer meaningful health benefits while still investing in their future.
A vital part of the equation is the role of the agent/broker. Inasmuch as the case with Georgia Access, during annual enrollment, internal data from Georgia Access revealed 80% of the enrollees are a result of the efforts put forth by the independent agent/broker.
The health care consumer relies on the advice and knowledge provided by the independent agent/broker community, which should encourage appropriate compensation for this valuable distribution channel.