Sports Daily: The final battle for Atlanta’s soul

PARTY OR PITY?

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

So … which is it?

Over the last few weeks, we’ve voted on some of Atlanta’s most infamous — and glorious — sports moments. Bad vs. bad, good vs. good.

But now the ultimate decision is here. (And here, where you can cast your vote.)

💔 The Falcons’ 2017 Super Bowl collapse — aka 28-3 — showed why it was a No. 1 seed, plowing through competition as tough and varying as “Michael Vick goes to prison” and “Jim Leyritz’s devastating World Series home run.”

♥️ The Braves’ 1995 World Series title — the drought-breaker, the crowning achievement of a historic run — did the same. Georgia Tech basketball’s Final Four team didn’t stand a chance. Nor did Sid Bream’s iconic slide, or even the Braves’ 2021 championship.

Predictable? Perhaps.

That, however, wasn’t the real point of this exercise. We set out to discover what *defines* us. What lies at the center of our sports-loving souls.

🤔 Are we happy people who savor our successes? Or are we the kind of folks who like to wallow in woe? Gladness or sadness: Which is more … Atlanta?

“Having lived in Atlanta since 1998, I do think there are fans that have some perverse satisfaction in ‘same old Falcons’ or ‘Braves lost in the postseason again,‘” AJC columnist Ken Sugiura told me.

“Given that being an Atlanta sports fan can be a tough lot, I understand. It’s less painful to be braced for more Falcons disappointment and to find some level of satisfaction in ‘I knew this was going to happen’ when it happens, than to have your heart broken. And, beyond that, nothing in the Falcons’ history (and Hawks’ history for that matter) would recommend that fans do otherwise.”

Is he right?

Ponder carefully, but truthfully. Consider your natural inclinations. Then choose wisely: 28-3 or the ‘95 Braves?

Which wins your soul?

Go cast your vote — then shoot me an email explaining your choice. We’ll have results Monday.

WELCOME HOME. PLEASE WIN

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

As mentioned above, the woebegone Braves are back in town. There’s lots of new stuff at Truist Park, including expanded food options and a reimagined kids area.

But, um … can the home team get a win?

📺 Where to watch: 7:15 p.m. on both FanDuel Sports channels, as well as Peachtree TV.

⚾ The starters: Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for Atlanta. Max Meyer, a 26-year-old with a 5.68 ERA in 11 starts last season, goes for the Marlins.

AJ Smith-Shawver and Grant Holmes are slated to go Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

👑 Weekend giveaways: The Braves will dish out magnetic schedules before tonight and tomorrow’s games. The first 3,000 kids at Sunday’s game get a Chris Sale “Triple Crown.”

📝 More notes: Rehabbing starter Spencer Strider pitches at Triple-A Gwinnett tonight, if you’re looking for something a little more low-key. Reynaldo Lopez, out with shoulder inflammation, won’t be back until at least June.

WEEKEND WATCH PARTY

Lots o’ non-Braves action this weekend too, locally and otherwise.

📺 Tonight: Both women’s Final Four games tipoff on ESPN: Texas-South Carolina at 7 p.m., UConn-UCLA at 9:30 p.m.

📺 Saturday: The Hawks host the pseudo-rival Knicks (3 p.m. on FanDuel Sports). Then Atlanta United — which is close to full strength for the first time in a while — hosts Dallas (7:30 p.m. on Apple TV).

Both men’s Final Four games tip off on CBS: Florida-Auburn at 6:09 p.m., Duke-Houston at 8:49 p.m.

📺 Sunday: The women’s college basketball title game tips off at 3 p.m. Then Hawks host the Jazz (6 p.m. on FanDuel).

Who ya got in the college hoops action?

I like Auburn and Houston on the men’s side. The UConn women feel inevitable, but never count out South Carolina.

GIVETH AND TAKETH

Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Georgia men’s basketball, meanwhile, had a very transfer portal-y Thursday.

➡️ The Bulldogs landed sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, a transfer from Cal who averaged 15 points a game last year and won the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year award. (Yep, still weird that Cal’s in the ACC).

⬅️ Then they officially lost star point guard Silas Demary Jr., who announced his commitment to Connecticut.

SPRING FOOTBALL

🏈 At Georgia Tech, a former Georgia Southern star is jumping right in as the Yellow Jackets’ linebackers coach.

🏈 Over in Athens, teammates are continuing the lovefest for quarterback Gunner Stockton.

🏈 Kennesaw State and its new coaching staff, meanwhile, are ready for Saturday’s spring game.

WORLD CUP, PART II?

Atlanta, of course, is hosting several men’s World Cup matches next summer (and trying to build and/or improve a bunch of stuff downtown beforehand).

Now our fair city is apparently interested in hosting some women’s World Cup action in 2031, too.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mmmm, beignets. More food recommendations below.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Upon entering the grounds, one must grab a pimento cheese and an egg salad sandwich, unwrap them, mash them together like a Hickory Farms cheeseball and get to work on it! A draft beer to wash it down is optional. - A Masters Tournament pro tip from Sports Daily reader George

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.