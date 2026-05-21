AJC Varsity

GHSA baseball state championships: Full schedule, locations, scores

Teams will be heading to Rome, Columbus, Statesboro and Lawrenceville to compete.
Baseball gloves are lined up before Harrison High School faces Etowah High School on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Woodstock. The 2026 Georgia high school baseball state championships begin Friday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Baseball gloves are lined up before Harrison High School faces Etowah High School on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Woodstock. The 2026 Georgia high school baseball state championships begin Friday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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1 hour ago

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball state championships begin Friday and will conclude after Memorial Day.

The games, which are a best-of-three series, will take place in Rome (private and 4A); Columbus (Class A Div. I and 3A); Statesboro (Class A Div. 2 and 2A); and Lawrenceville (5A and 6A).

The games will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Below is the full schedule for the 2026 GHSA baseball state championships.

Scores will be provided below after each series conclusion.

Private and 4A (Rome)

Location: AdventHealth Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. NE, Rome.

Class A Div. I and 3A (Columbus)

Location: Synovus Park, 100 Fourth St., Columbus.

Class A Div. 2 and 2A (Statesboro)

Location: J.I. Clements Stadium, 2476 Southern Drive, Statesboro.

5A and 6A (Lawrenceville)

Location: Gwinnett Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

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