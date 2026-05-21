GHSA baseball state championships: Full schedule, locations, scores

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball state championships begin Friday and will conclude after Memorial Day.
The games, which are a best-of-three series, will take place in Rome (private and 4A); Columbus (Class A Div. I and 3A); Statesboro (Class A Div. 2 and 2A); and Lawrenceville (5A and 6A).
The games will be streamed on the NFHS Network.
Below is the full schedule for the 2026 GHSA baseball state championships.
Scores will be provided below after each series conclusion.
Private and 4A (Rome)
Location: AdventHealth Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. NE, Rome.
Class A Div. I and 3A (Columbus)
Location: Synovus Park, 100 Fourth St., Columbus.
- Friday, May 22, at 11 a.m. — Class A Div. I: Gordon Lee vs. Vidalia (doubleheader)
- Game 3, if needed, Saturday, May 23, at noon
- Saturday, May 23, at 5 p.m. — 3A: Troup County vs. Pickens (doubleheader)
- Game 3, if needed, Monday, May 25, at 6 p.m.
Class A Div. 2 and 2A (Statesboro)
Location: J.I. Clements Stadium, 2476 Southern Drive, Statesboro.
- Friday, May 22, at 11 a.m. — Class A Div. 2: Lanier County vs. Emanuel County Institute (doubleheader)
- Game 3, if needed, Saturday, May 23, at noon
- Saturday, May 23, at 5 p.m. — 2A: Pierce County vs. Morgan County (doubleheader)
- Game 3, if needed, Monday, May 25, at 4 p.m.
5A and 6A (Lawrenceville)
Location: Gwinnett Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.