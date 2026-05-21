GHSA baseball state championships: Full schedule, locations, scores

Baseball gloves are lined up before Harrison High School faces Etowah High School on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Woodstock. The 2026 Georgia high school baseball state championships begin Friday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Teams will be heading to Rome, Columbus, Statesboro and Lawrenceville to compete.

Teams will be heading to Rome, Columbus, Statesboro and Lawrenceville to compete.

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball state championships begin Friday and will conclude after Memorial Day.

The games, which are a best-of-three series, will take place in Rome (private and 4A); Columbus (Class A Div. I and 3A); Statesboro (Class A Div. 2 and 2A); and Lawrenceville (5A and 6A).