Atlanta Braves

Live updates: The latest news from Braves spring training

Braves coaching staff watch batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves coaching staff watch batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
44 minutes ago

The Braves continue to inch toward opening day March 27.

As the team continues to play Grapefruit League games and trim its roster down ahead of the regular season, keep it here for all the team’s personnel and injury news.

The 2026 Braves season — all in one place

FOLLOW THE BRAVES:

Live Spring Training Coverage: From North Port: Live updates, analysis & roster battles | Schedule: Map the season | Standings: Where the Braves sit in the NL East

IN YOUR INBOX:

Braves Dispatch newsletter: Weekly Braves insights straight to your inbox | The Win Column newsletter: The week in Atlanta sports — analysis, insight and what it all means

WATCH: Latest Braves highlight reel

MEET CHAD: More on Atlanta’s new Braves beat reporter | Latest from Bishop

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Spring Training Day 1
MLB

Live updates: Braves travel to Port Charlotte to face Rays

2h ago

Ozzie Albies hits walk-off HR for Netherlands in World Baseball Classic

MLB

Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes gets first Grapefruit League action

Keep Reading

Live updates: Braves travel to Port Charlotte to face Rays

2h ago

Braves option Alvarez Jr., Stratton to Triple-A

Braves announce players for Spring Breakout

Featured

Despite challenges, Black-owned beer is still bubbling in ATL

Despite challenges, Black-owned beer businesses still bubbling in Atlanta

2h ago

With World Cup knocking, homeless camp cleanup proceeds at downtown’s doorstep

Atlanta Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes opens Alpharetta academy