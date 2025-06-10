There are lots of confusing things in sports: Salary caps. The infield fly rule. Aaron Rodgers.

The NBA draft lottery — which gets rolling tonight at 7 on ESPN — really shouldn’t fall in that category. But when teams trade picks willy-nilly and years in advance it becomes … a lot to keep track of.

We’re gonna try, though.

LOTTERY LIMBO

Credit: Nam Y. Huh/AP Credit: Nam Y. Huh/AP

Remember this time last year, when the Hawks won the NBA draft lottery despite having just a 3% chance to do so?

That’s even less likely to happen again tonight, when the ping-pong balls begin bouncing in Chicago — and would actually be a massive bummer if it did!

With a hearty hat-tip to Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams, let’s break it all down.

🤔 The Hawks’ original pick: This is the one that has 0.7% chance of becoming the No. 1 pick. But — and this is a big ol’ but — Atlanta doesn’t get to keep it.

San Antonio does.

Why? The ill-fated Dejounte Murray experiment.

As part of the deal to acquire Murray, the Hawks sent this year’s first-round pick (plus 2027’s first-rounder, among other things) to the Spurs.

🤔 The Hawks’ new pick: Murray taketh away — but giveth, too.

No matter what happens during the lottery, Atlanta has the 22nd overall pick in its pocket.

How? Well, the Lakers originally sent it to New Orleans way back in 2019, when they acquired Anthony Davis. Last June, New Orleans sent it to the Hawks — as part of their trade for (you guessed it!) Dejounte Murray.

This is the deal that also brought Dyson Daniels, the NBA’s Most Improved Player, to Atlanta.

🤔 The Hawks’ maybe pick: When Atlanta traded Kevin “Red Velvet” Huerter to Sacramento in 2022, they got a protected first-round pick in return.

What’s that mean? The Hawks own the Kings’ selection — as long as it doesn’t fall in the top 12.

The odds (96%) are in Atlanta’s favor in that regard. But, you know … weird things happen.

🤔 To summarize: The Hawks will definitely pick 22nd in next month’s NBA draft. They’ll probably pick 13th. And they’re praying they didn’t hand San Antonio a generational talent like Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

Make sure to follow Lauren on social media. And check out all of the AJC’s Hawks coverage while you’re at it.

PITTSBURGH GUT-PUNCH

Credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP Credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP

The Braves dropped Sunday’s series finale with the otherwise unimpressive Pirates, again failing to reach the .500 mark — and we’re back to manager Brian Snitker saying things like, “We are a lot better team than what we’ve shown.”

The latest loss came when closer Raisel Iglesias surrendered the walk-off fielder’s choice to Pittsburgh catcher Joey Bart, a Buford High and Georgia Tech alum.

But Iglesias’ struggles aside, it’s Atlanta’s offensive floundering that keeps confounding.

“At some point, we’ve got to open up this thing offensively,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “It’s frustrating. Guys are working hard. You’re seeing them work. Just not getting the results, and it’s frustrating.”

⚾ Injury update: Spencer Strider said he felt good after another bullpen session, but a decision’s still pending on rejoining the Braves rotation or making a minor league rehab start.

⚾ On deck: A four-game home set with the Nationals starts tonight at 7:15. Grant Holmes gets the start.

WASTED POTENTIAL

I’ve pretty much run out of words to describe Atlanta United, which lost (again) Saturday.

😵‍💫 So instead I’ll borrow from columnist Michael Cunningham, who writes about one of the squad’s many, many issues in his latest weekend observations piece:

“Several times during Atlanta United’s match at Chicago on Saturday, star midfielder Miguel Almirón ran into space and called for the ball, only to see his teammates send it elsewhere.

“A couple of times, that happened after Almirón won the ball in forward position and held up play before passing it back to set up the attack. It was frustrating to watch, so I’m guessing it was even more so for Almirón.”

WEEKEND WONDERPERSON

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

The moment on Mondays when Sports Daily recognizes an exceptional performance from the non-workweek! The honor can go to a single person, a whole team or something in between.

State titles are cool. Winning your school’s first state title, in any sport, since 1969?

That’s awesome — and it’s exactly what the girls track and field squad from Atlanta’s Carver High did Saturday.

🥲 Said coach Jonathan Scott: “I think it’s just been an incredible feeling the past 12 hours or so for it to be the first time in 60 or 70 years — however long it’s been. We knew we had a chance in the summertime. It’s been a goal since then, even though we didn’t talk about it that much. It means so much to this school and community.”

More high school coverage: Tennis semifinals, finals rescheduled by rain

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT …

✍️ Falcons draftee Jalon Walker signed his new contract and let it rip during rookie minicamp. He and other new additions have the opportunity to earn plenty of playing time.

Vaguely related: Saints quarterback Derek Carr retired.

🏒 NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Atlanta’s previous hockey failures wouldn’t hamper a potential expansion in the future.

🫡 Georgia Tech baseball retired the No. 17 jersey of legendary coach Danny Hall, who’s calling it quits after the season.

🥎 Headed to the NCAA Tournament: Georgia and Georgia Tech softball. And Mercer!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Offseason addition Brittney Griner throws up an “A-Town down” sign after scoring during the Dream’s home preseason game against Caitlin Clark and the Fever. More photos here.

It’s on to the regular season now, starting Friday in Washington.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

She just makes my job so much easier. Somebody might sneak by me, and she is there to pin it off the glass. So it's just, it's a lifesaver. I‘m very excited. - Dream guard Allisha Gray on Griner

Until next time.