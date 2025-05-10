Falcons’ Jalon Walker signs rookie contract, starts minicamp

The Jalon Walker era with the Falcons has begun.
Walker, the first of the Falcons’ first-round picks in April’s NFL draft, signed his rookie deal on the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp, the organization announced Friday.
Walker, an edge rusher, was the No. 15 overall pick, and the Falcons added another edge rusher, James Pearce Jr., with the 26th overall selection.
The Falcons also announced that safety Xavier Watts, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Jack Nelson signed rookie deals Friday.
