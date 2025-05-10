Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Jalon Walker signs rookie contract, starts minicamp

Former Georgia Bulldog was first of Atlanta’s two first-round picks in NFL draft.
Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker runs a drill during the team's rookie minicamp on Friday in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Jalon Walker era with the Falcons has begun.

Walker, the first of the Falcons’ first-round picks in April’s NFL draft, signed his rookie deal on the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp, the organization announced Friday.

Walker, an edge rusher, was the No. 15 overall pick, and the Falcons added another edge rusher, James Pearce Jr., with the 26th overall selection.

The Falcons also announced that safety Xavier Watts, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Jack Nelson signed rookie deals Friday.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker (11) runs a drill as James Pearce Jr. (27) looks during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

