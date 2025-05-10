Dream finding their rhythm with new coach, new faces on the roster

Their new roster has played just two exhibition games ahead of their regular-season opener on May 16 against the Washington Mystics.

The Dream added nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner, three-time All-Star Brionna Jones, as well as Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and rookie Te-Hina Paopao this offseason. Plus, Smesko and his staff have the added job of adapting his system to the skill set of Dream stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.

Gray has already felt the benefits of adding Griner to the lineup.

“I told her last preseason game, I’m so glad she’s on our side,” Gray said before Saturday’s game. “She just makes my job so much easier. Somebody might sneak by me and, (Griner) is there to pin it off the glass. So it’s just, it’s a life saver. I‘m very excited. She’s a great post player. Also, people sleep on her passing, as well.”

But Griner played just two minutes on Saturday, checking out a few possessions after hitting a wide-open 3 at the top of the key. The Dream opted to rest her for the remainder of the game.

So, Gray, who had four points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks, did not get much time with Griner in the second exhibition game. She and Howard, who had 10 points, three assists and two blocks, had to shake off some rust.

So, as the Dream look toward the regular-season opener on the road on Friday, Smesko looks for them to keep the ball flowing, as they build their chemistry.

“That’s the big thing, is just learning how to play with each other without, ‘I don’t want to rely on plays all the time,’” Smesko said after the game. “I want us just to be able to move it, communicate, work together, execute actions at a high level, to get good shots. So, we didn’t call a single play, really, today.

“We just want them to start working together and figuring it out at times, I think we got a little frustrated because we were a little stagnant. We were kind of just watching one person with the ball, rather than moving it and getting into things. But, you know, we’ve been together a short time, and we’ll get it.”

As the Dream get ready to face the Fever for the second and third time within a week and a half, they’ll look at the film. They’ll take a look at how best to slow down Clark, who had 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

They’ll also look at their roster and evaluate where they need to make those cuts.

“We’re looking at everything,” Smesko said. “It’s not just box score and stats. Like, somebody had a bad day shooting the ball.

“We’re looking ‘Can you execute our defensive principles? Can you understand what we’re looking for on offense? Do you work well with our other teammates,’ that type of thing.