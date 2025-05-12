Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech softball sent to Gainesville Regional

Georgia Tech softball coach Aileen Morales, once a star infielder for the Yellow Jackets, has led Tech back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

1 hour ago

Georgia Tech softball has been selected as the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 3 national seed Florida.

To begin Regional play, Tech (27-22) will take on No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic (44-10) on Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

As one of 33 at-large selections in the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will make their 13th NCAA appearance in program history and their second under head coach Aileen Morales. Morales was also on staff as a student assistant in Tech’s lone NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2009 before serving as an assistant coach in three straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2010-12.

The Jackets and Owls are joined by top Regional seed and host Florida (43-14) along with No. 4 seed Mercer (38-24). In a double elimination format, the winners on day one will advance to the winner’s bracket while losers will drop into the loser’s bracket.

The eventual winner of the Regional must avoid losing twice throughout competition to advance to a Super Regional on May 22-25.

The winners of the Gainesville Regional will advance to a Super Regional for a head-to-head, best-of-three series with an opportunity to advance to the Women’s College World Series May 29–June 6 in Oklahoma City.

Tech returns to Gainesville after visiting UF for its 2022 Regional run that saw the Yellow Jackets defeat No. 3 seed Wisconsin before falling to the host Gators and getting eliminated after a loss in a rematch with Wisconsin.

