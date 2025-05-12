Georgia Tech softball sent to Gainesville Regional

Georgia Tech softball has been selected as the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 3 national seed Florida.

To begin Regional play, Tech (27-22) will take on No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic (44-10) on Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

As one of 33 at-large selections in the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will make their 13th NCAA appearance in program history and their second under head coach Aileen Morales. Morales was also on staff as a student assistant in Tech’s lone NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2009 before serving as an assistant coach in three straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2010-12.