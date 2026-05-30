Braves beat up on Reds bullpen, open series in Cincinnati with win

CINCINNATI — A four-run sixth broke open a tight game at Great American Ballpark on Friday and the Braves opened a three-game series against the Reds with an 8-3 win.
Contributions were aplenty from up and down the Braves’ lineup which put up at least eight runs in a game for the 16th time this season. Michael Harris II led the charge with a 3-for-4, three-RBI night, and Jorge Mateo, getting his third straight start (and second in a row at shortstop), drove in two, scored twice and stole a base.
The Braves (39-19) won for the 22nd time on the road and improved to 14-5 in series openers.
Trailing by a single run (a deficit that had been four after two innings) Friday in the sixth, the Reds went to their bullpen. Right-hander Yunior Marte gave up a single to Dominic Smith and plunked Austin Riley before Mike Yastrzemski lined an RBI double into the right-field corner.
After Marte gave up a single to Mateo, he struck out Chadwick Tromp and issued an intentional walk to Ronald Acuña Jr. Left-handed Caleb Ferguson was called upon to face Harris — and Harris shot a two-run single to left making it 8-3.
Atlanta’s bullpen, by contrast to their counterparts, closed out the game with four scoreless innings and the Braves are now 32-0 when leading after eight innings.
The Braves never trailed Friday thanks to Acuña, fresh off his Thursday grand slam in Boston, who launched a lead-off homer Friday to put the Braves up 1-0. Acuña took a 1-2 curveball and hit it 429 feet into the left field seats for his 38th career home run.
The Braves loaded the bases with no one out in the second and came away with three more runs against Reds starter Chris Paddack (0-7). Mateo plated one with a fielder’s choice, Tromp brought in another with a sacrifice fly and Harris made it 4-0 with an RBI single to right.
The Reds (29-27) got a run back in the fourth on one swing of left fielder JJ Bleday’s bat. Bleday didn’t miss a 92-mph fastball down the heart of the plate from Braves starter Grant Holmes and hit a rocket out to right.
Two outs later in the fourth Nathaniel Lowe crushed a cutter that didn’t cut enough into the right-field seats cutting the score to 4-2.
Holmes (4-2) was lifted in the fifth with two outs and runners at the corners. The Braves called upon Didier Fuentes who gave up an RBI single to Sal Stewart as the Reds inched within 4-3.
Fuentes avoided further damage leaving Holmes’ final line at three earned runs, seven hits, five strikeouts and a walk. He threw 80 pitches, 29 of which came in the fourth inning.