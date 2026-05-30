Atlanta Braves Braves beat up on Reds bullpen, open series in Cincinnati with win Harris drives in 3 in team’s 39th victory. Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Chad Bishop 6 minutes ago Share

CINCINNATI — A four-run sixth broke open a tight game at Great American Ballpark on Friday and the Braves opened a three-game series against the Reds with an 8-3 win. Contributions were aplenty from up and down the Braves’ lineup which put up at least eight runs in a game for the 16th time this season. Michael Harris II led the charge with a 3-for-4, three-RBI night, and Jorge Mateo, getting his third straight start (and second in a row at shortstop), drove in two, scored twice and stole a base.

The Braves (39-19) won for the 22nd time on the road and improved to 14-5 in series openers. Trailing by a single run (a deficit that had been four after two innings) Friday in the sixth, the Reds went to their bullpen. Right-hander Yunior Marte gave up a single to Dominic Smith and plunked Austin Riley before Mike Yastrzemski lined an RBI double into the right-field corner. After Marte gave up a single to Mateo, he struck out Chadwick Tromp and issued an intentional walk to Ronald Acuña Jr. Left-handed Caleb Ferguson was called upon to face Harris — and Harris shot a two-run single to left making it 8-3. Atlanta’s bullpen, by contrast to their counterparts, closed out the game with four scoreless innings and the Braves are now 32-0 when leading after eight innings.

The Braves never trailed Friday thanks to Acuña, fresh off his Thursday grand slam in Boston, who launched a lead-off homer Friday to put the Braves up 1-0. Acuña took a 1-2 curveball and hit it 429 feet into the left field seats for his 38th career home run.