Georgia Tech retires coach Danny Hall’s jersey number

RPI: 23

Last week

Tuesday: beat Georgia Southern, 8-5

Wednesday: won at Mercer, 4-3

Friday: lost to Louisville, 16-2 (7 innings)

Sunday: beat Louisville, 6-0 (7 innings); beat Louisville, 2-1

This week

Thursday: at Duke, 6 p.m.

Friday: at Duke, 6 p.m.

Saturday: at Duke, 3 p.m.

Week in review

On Sunday, in between the games of Tech’s doubleheader with Louisville, Tech retired coach Danny Hall‘s No. 17. Hall, in his final season as Tech’s coach, joined the retired numbers of Mark Teixeira (23), Jason Varitek (33) and Jim Luck (44) on the right field wall at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets had beaten Louisville 6-0 before the ceremony honoring Hall and then went out and took the three-game series with a 2-1 win.

Brady Jones nearly pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in the opener, giving up a two-out single in the seventh. He got plenty of support as Tech scored three in the first and three in the sixth.

In the second game, starter Jaylen Paden threw six innings of no-hit ball before Mason Patel secured the victory with three innings of relief, giving up only a solo home run. Kyle Lodise’s RBI single in the seventh proved to be the game-winner.

Louisville rained on Tech’s parade Friday with a 16-2 win in seven innings. The Cardinals scored 13 runs in the second inning and sent 19 batters to the plate in the blowout victory.

Tech began the week with an 8-5 win over Georgia Southern at home Tuesday and then a 4-3 win at Mercer on Wednesday. Alex Hernandez and Will Baker each drove in three runs during the win over Southern while Connor Chicoli threw 7⅔ innings and allowed only two earned runs in the victory at Mercer.

Week ahead

Tech’s 2025 regular season comes to a close in Durham, North Carolina, where the Jackets will face Duke (35-16, 16-11 ACC) in a three-game series starting Thursday.

The Blue Devils took two of three from Clemson over the weekend and averaged 10 runs per game in the series. Duke is 28-7 at home this season and hosts Liberty on Tuesday before facing Tech.

The Jackets go into the final weekend of the regular season 1½ games behind first-place Florida State in the ACC standings (the Seminoles have played three fewer conference games because of an on-campus shooting in April that forced the cancellation of a series against Virginia). Florida State hosts North Carolina (a half-game behind Tech in fourth place) this weekend while North Carolina State, in second place, hosts Stanford.

The top four finishers in the ACC standings receive byes into the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

Tech has an RPI of 23 and still is in play to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, although it likely would need to take the series at Duke and make a deep run into the ACC tournament (starting May 20) for that to become a reality.