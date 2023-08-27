Thiago Almada ‘very happy’ playing for Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada said on Saturday he hasn’t told the MLS club that he wants to leave in the winter transfer window, refuting several reports from the past week.

Almada had a goal and two assists, increasing his totals to nine and 13, in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Almada, 22 years old, has 15 goals and 25 assists in 52 appearances. He is expected to be transferred, whenever that may be, for at least $30 million.

“The only thing that I’ve said is if there is a good offer that I’ll consider it and speak it over with my family but at the moment I’m very happy here,” he said. “This is a big club. You know I’m happy where I’m at but if there is an offer, you know I’ll consider it when the time comes.”

Almada said having Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets playing in MLS doesn’t affect his hope to one day play in Europe.

“I think Messi, Busquets, Alba, those guys add a great level of quality to the league,” he said. “But I’ve always had the desire to try and play at the highest level.”

A report on Friday had Almada having already agreed to personal terms with Ajax in Holland. The report had Ajax offering $15 million. It followed one from another outlet from earlier in the week saying that Almada had told Atlanta United that he wants to be transferred.

