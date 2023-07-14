Atlanta United gets key players back for Orlando on Saturday

Two of Atlanta United’s more important players, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and centerback Miles Robinson, are available to play in Saturday’s MLS match against Orlando at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Giakoumakis, who has scored 10 goals, missed the past two matches because of a hamstring injury. Robinson missed the past five matches because he was with the U.S. team competing in the Gold Cup. Atlanta United went 3-1-1 in those five matches.

“One of the great things we have today is the first time in a long time, we have pretty much everyone on the field. All the players available are in, so that was good news of course,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said.

Saturday’s match is important. Atlanta United is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. It trails third-place Nashville by three points. Orlando is in seventh place. It trails Atlanta United by one point. Both teams want the win to stay at least where they are in the standings. They also want a victory for improved momentum going into the Leagues Cup, the new tournament featuring all of the clubs from MLS and Mexico’s LIGA MX in a tournament. Atlanta United’s first game will be at Miami on July 25.

In Robinson’s absence, and to help solidify the defense, Pineda switched from playing two centerbacks to three in the past three matches. Ronald Hernandez, normally a fullback, became one of the centerbacks. His versatility allowed Pineda to switch back to two centerbacks during the first half of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at New England.

With Robinson’s return, if Pineda decides to stay with three centerbacks, and if he elects to start JuanJo Purata and Luis Abram, normally centerbacks, he said he can keep that ability to change formations by using Abram as a fullback. Pineda said Abram has some experience there from while at Cruz Azul. Whatever formation Pineda decides, if Hernandez isn’t included in the starting lineup, Pineda likely will stick with it during the game. He said the team needs more time to train on the switching.

Pineda said the formation doesn’t matter if the players understand and execute the game plan while also understanding the strengths of the opponent.

“So we’re putting emphasis on both,” he said. “I think that we have a group that is tactically very sound, they can understand different formations in any moment.”

Orlando typically likes to use wingers who like to cut inside to overload the middle of the field. Pineda said they also are a very physical team, and this will be Atlanta United’s third game in eight days.

Pineda said the team will rely on its fitness, the quality of the players on the ball, and the energy from the crowd to help his players push through.

“Playing a derby at home in front of 45,000 fans, I think it’s gonna bring a lot of energy, and if you are tired, you won’t feel it,” he said. “You will perform because that’s the magic of football – that you know once you play there in full stadiums and everyone is supporting you and it’s a big derby, you don’t get tired.”

