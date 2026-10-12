Sports

The Win Column: Bad night at the Benz

Plus: Dream logistics, Anthopoulos advice.
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The Win Column​
The Win Column​
Tyler Estep
By
41 minutes ago

Quite the weekend we had.

No time for small talk.

HURT IN A HOSTILE HOMECOMING

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field with a towel over his head. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field with a towel over his head. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Last week I quickly mentioned the Falcons’ planned “red out” of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and suggested things might still look a tad purple-y when the Ravens came to town for “Sunday Night Football.”

I was wrong.

The crowd was extremely purple.

We’re used to that type of thing around here, of course. And there are certainly more important things to talk about from the Falcons’ overtime loss. For instance:

Fingers crossed.

Now about that crowd …

The lower bowl was easily 60, 65% purple. Possibly more. Harder to tell with the upper deck (not a lot of lighting up there), but a similar percentage feels like a safe bet.

They cheered when the visiting team ran onto the field. Chanted “de-fense” when the Falcons had the ball. Roared when the Ravens got first downs.

It genuinely felt like a Ravens home game.

Again, nothing new. Sunday night felt particularly egregious, though, given the good vibes generated by Atlanta’s — and Penix’s — recent performances.

Coming home to a hostile crowd had to feel surreal … and things only got weirder from there.

🔗 Cunningham on blown lead; position grades; Abraham joins Ring of Honor

IT REALLY DO BE LIKE THAT SOMETIMES

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott and Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden, after "the incident." (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott and Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden, after "the incident." (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

For one Saturday, the college football gods looked kindly upon Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets alike.

Not long after (formerly) top-ranked Texas completed its Red River meltdown, Georgia and Dwight Phillips Jr. bested Bama while benefiting from a missed pass interference call and some ill-advised on-field fisticuffs.

Georgia Tech won its game with undefeated Duke by (ahem) shutting up and getting better during the bye week. Annnnd also because the Blue Devil kicker missed a short field goal to send things to overtime.

Doesn’t matter.

As Bulldog fans well know, refs ain’t perfect (see: “Simmons, Tyler”). When they’re on your side, you take it. And when they’re not?

Well … hopefully you have time to do something about it. Preferably something better than, say, “surrender a sack on the next play, punt, then gift your opponent the first down they need to run out the clock.”

Pretty simple stuff.

🔗 Bonus linkage: This week’s SEC betting lines

DREAM FINALS, UNFORTUNATE LOGISTICS

The Win Column could not be more stoked about the Atlanta Dream making the WNBA Finals, and we’ll have a more proper preview later this week.

In the meantime: The city’s best team deserves a bigger place to play.

Still time to find another solution but, as of now, that means the Dream will play in their much smaller home arena in College Park. Capacity: 3,500.

What a bummer that would be.

ANTHOPOULOS SPEAKS (AND GETS SOME ADVICE)

Austin Riley: an unpopular fellow in Braves Country these days. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Austin Riley: an unpopular fellow in Braves Country these days. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos spoke to reporters Sunday and (sort of) discussed his offseason strategy. He was asked about the possibility of shaking up the team’s offensive approach.

Part of what he said, from Michael Cunningham’s Weekend Reflections:

“I think you have to be careful overall to take small samples and overreact one way or the other. That doesn’t mean we don’t want to get better, we don’t want to tweak and we’re not going to self-evaluate. After the Phillies series, no one was saying anything because you won the series.

“I don’t view it as one specific thing (being the problem). I do think collectively we are going to look at all of it and 100% do what we can to make the team better.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

But you know … Win Column readers also weighed in on this topic.

Results from Friday’s poll:

📊 The path forward: The “run it back” crowd was very small, as was the “blow it all up” faction.

The two most popular options, which combined to account for 72% of the votes: “get another big-time outfielder” and “cut bait with part of the ‘core’ lineup and find different styles of hitters.”

Feels about right.

As for that “cut bait with part of the core” thing …

📊 Specific transactions: The most popular answer here was “trade Austin Riley,” but lots of folks being tough on Ronald Acuña Jr. too (or suggesting a trade because they don’t believe the Braves will sign him beyond his upcoming club options).

📊 Free Agency Re-Signing Priority Meter: A clear top three emerged, with Mauricio Dubón (66% first place votes), Tyler Mahle and Raisel Iglesias leading the list in that order.

Martín Pérez wasn’t terribly far behind, though.

📊 Manager Walt Weiss’ average rating: 8.96 out of 10. Well done.

📊 Mad or disappointed? About 81% of you are merely disappointed in the aforementioned Mr. Acuña.

SOME OTHER GOOD STUFF TO KNOW

Atlanta United loses to FC Cincinnati, drops another home game

Everyone please welcome the Five Stripes to the “boo the home team” club.

Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings debuts custom shoes in team exhibition

Also: The whole team went to his high school jersey retirement. Adorable.

AJC Varsity rankings: Brookwood reenters in 7A, rare appearance for one 2A team

Oooh, a rare appearance!

PHOTO OF THE WEEKEND

North Paulding linebacker Paul Dabbelt celebrates his game-sealing interception against North Cobb on Friday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
North Paulding linebacker Paul Dabbelt celebrates his game-sealing interception against North Cobb on Friday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Put that ball on the mantel, young man.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.