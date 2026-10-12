The Win Column: Bad night at the Benz

For one Saturday, the college football gods looked kindly upon Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets alike.
Not long after (formerly) top-ranked Texas completed its Red River meltdown, Georgia and Dwight Phillips Jr. bested Bama while benefiting from a missed pass interference call and some ill-advised on-field fisticuffs.
Georgia Tech won its game with undefeated Duke by (ahem) shutting up and getting better during the bye week. Annnnd also because the Blue Devil kicker missed a short field goal to send things to overtime.
As Bulldog fans well know, refs ain’t perfect (see: “Simmons, Tyler”). When they’re on your side, you take it. And when they’re not?
Well … hopefully you have time to do something about it. Preferably something better than, say, “surrender a sack on the next play, punt, then gift your opponent the first down they need to run out the clock.”
“I think you have to be careful overall to take small samples and overreact one way or the other. That doesn’t mean we don’t want to get better, we don’t want to tweak and we’re not going to self-evaluate. After the Phillies series, no one was saying anything because you won the series.
“I don’t view it as one specific thing (being the problem). I do think collectively we are going to look at all of it and 100% do what we can to make the team better.”
Yeah, yeah, yeah.
But you know … Win Column readers also weighed in on this topic.
Results from Friday’s poll:
📊 The path forward: The “run it back” crowd was very small, as was the “blow it all up” faction.
The two most popular options, which combined to account for 72% of the votes: “get another big-time outfielder” and “cut bait with part of the ‘core’ lineup and find different styles of hitters.”
Feels about right.
As for that “cut bait with part of the core” thing …
📊 Specific transactions: The most popular answer here was “trade Austin Riley,” but lots of folks being tough on Ronald Acuña Jr. too (or suggesting a trade because they don’t believe the Braves will sign him beyond his upcoming club options).
Also: Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena remains this fandom’s theoretical acquisition du jour.
📊 Free Agency Re-Signing Priority Meter: A clear top three emerged, with Mauricio Dubón (66% first place votes), Tyler Mahle and Raisel Iglesias leading the list in that order.
Martín Pérez wasn’t terribly far behind, though.
📊 Manager Walt Weiss’ average rating: 8.96 out of 10. Well done.
📊 Mad or disappointed? About 81% of you are merely disappointed in the aforementioned Mr. Acuña.