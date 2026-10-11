Georgia Bulldogs Georgia scores well on report card after win at Alabama The Bulldogs weren’t perfect, but they passed a major test in Tuscaloosa. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia running back Bo Walker (center) runs the ball during the second half Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Walker had 10 carries for 69 yards. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 27 minutes ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kirby Smart will be ready to get back to work shortly after Georgia arrives back in Athens on Sunday morning after a 20-17 win over Alabama. The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SEC) are expected to ascend to the No. 1 ranking, but Smart said more than once in his postgame news conference late Saturday night that “humility is one week away,” Related Story Kirby Smart passes praise to Mike Bobo after Georgia’s win at Alabama It’s understood at Georgia that complacency has no place in the football building, and the team celebration will be limited to 24 hours. It took several standout performances — most notably from Gunner Stockton, Dwight Phillips Jr., Chris Cole and KJ Bolden — for the Bulldogs to get their first win in Tuscaloosa under Smart and the program’s first win in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2007.

Smart, now 3-7 in his career against Alabama and 2-2 against current Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, shrugged off the significance of winning in Tuscaloosa. “We haven’t played here much, you know? I mean, 2007, I was here on the other side,” Smart said of the fact he was on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff at that time. “So I don’t get into all the whole first win in a long time here. I mean, I don’t know how many we’ve played here since then, three? I don’t know. Yeah, I mean, so we’re 1-2. What is everybody else? I mean, it’s a hard place to play.” It’s also a hard game to grade, as the level of competition raised the bar on the Georgia players. Quarterback (A-) Stockton was cool in the clutch, completing 81.8% of his passes (18 of 22) for 249 yards and a touchdown along with a 14-yard rushing touchdown, it’s hard to mark him down too much for the one interception he threw on a pass that was deflected.

Running backs (A) Phillips saved the day with his breakout, 17-carry, 120-yard career-high day (7.1 yards per carry) and Bo Walker (10 carries, 69 yards) added valuable punch when needed.

The Bulldogs were down two men at the position, as Nate Frazier (ribs) was a late scratch after not appearing on the injury report this week and Chauncey Bowens was announced out Wednesday, Related Story PHOTOS: Georgia defeats Alabama, remains undefeated Wide receivers (A) The Bulldogs receivers caught everything thrown their way, often with Tide defensive backs draped all over them. Craig Dandridge Jr. led the corps with four catches for 45 yards, and Talyn Taylor and London Humphreys each had three catches for 43 yards, with Humphreys scoring UGA’s first touchdown on a 20-yard catch. Offensive line (A-) There were holding calls on Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene III, but Smart made it clear he didn’t see things he same way as the officials, and the way his O-line run-blocked and protected, it only makes sense that he would quickly defend them. Alabama entered the game 10th in the nation in run defense, allowing 78.6 per game, and Georgia went for 206 rushing yards on the Tide. Tight ends (A-) Elyiss Williams made the 17-yard catch on third-and-10 in the final minutes that Smart said won the game for the Bulldogs, but Lawson Luckie also had two big grabs for 32 yards, and Ethan Barbour’s 10-yard grab kept the chains moving. Jaden Reddell’s explosive 53-yard catch and run took the lid off Alabama’s defense early.

Luckie also got called for a holding penalty that took a Phillips TD off the board, and Barbour was whistled for a false start. Defensive line (A-) The Georgia defensive front put Alabama’s Keelon Russell in a “trap” most of the night, applying pressure throughout and not allowing him too many opportunities to break contain. When Russell got loose it was with broken tackles or gutsy runs, and UGA ultimately won the battle by sacking him for a 9-yard loss on the Tide’s final possession — the fourth sack of the night. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye got the pressure started early with a strip-sack forced fumbled that turned Alabama’s opening drive back at the UGA 39-yard line. Quintavius Johnson also got into the sack column in the first half. Linebackers (B) The linebacking corps knew it would be in for a tough night having to tackle Russell in the open field, and even Cole let a sack slip away (though he got another sack within his 2½ tackles for loss, along with a pass breakup and QB hurry).