Atlanta Falcons Position grades from Falcons’ blown lead to Ravens How every position graded out in the Falcons’ “Sunday Night Football” bout with the Ravens. Share Add AJC on Google Baltimore Ravens players react after intercepting a pass from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) intended for wide receiver Drake London (5). As a result, the Falcons lose to the Baltimore Ravens 30-23 in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 42 minutes ago

ATLANTA — The Falcons held a 23-15 lead with less than one minute to go, squandered it, then fell 30-23 in overtime to the Ravens (4-1) on Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. What once appeared another step forward after a momentum-building two-game winning streak turned into all-too-familiar heartbreak for the Falcons (2-3). Here’s a look at how every position graded out in the Falcons’ loss. Quarterback: B- Michael Penix Jr. missed his first four passes and didn’t complete an attempt until the 7:16 mark in the second quarter. He finished 19-for-32 passing for 240 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. Penix missed a number of throws he’d like back, but he also threw several impressive balls downfield.

Penix suffered a rib injury on a sack during the Falcons’ final drive of regulation. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and, coupled with the first throw in overtime, hit his first two attempts. Then, Tagovailoa threw an interception to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton to seal the Falcons’ loss. Running back: B+ Bijan Robinson continued his strong run of primetime performances with 118 scrimmage yards, including 86 on the ground and 32 receiving. His longest run went for 38 yards and nearly ended with a touchdown. Brian Robinson Jr. took a much different role than his three-touchdown performance from Week 4, but he delivered a handful of powerful runs on a seven-carry, 16-yard night. Wide receiver: A-

Drake London’s first five catches all moved the chains on third down, and he finished with seven grabs for 118 yards on 11 targets. For the second consecutive week, Jahan Dotson created an explosive play, winning vertically and hauling in a 36-yard pass from Penix on the Falcons’ first offensive touchdown drive.

Rookie third-round pick Zachariah Branch delivered a 23-yard catch-and-run, too. Tight end: A- Kyle Pitts scored his first touchdown of the season, a five-yard grab in the back of the end zone. He also helped jump-start Penix’s night with a 13-yard catch-and-run to begin the drive in which he later scored. All told, Pitts had his best game of the season, catching five passes for 42 yards. Charlie Woerner added a 13-yard catch to move the chains with just over four minutes to go on the Falcons’ penultimate drive of regulation. Offensive line: B- Left tackle Jake Matthews, who was questionable entering the day with a groin injury, persevered to make his 200th consecutive start — and nearly caught a touchdown on a trick play early in the third quarter, but had the ball hit his fingertips and fall to the turf.

Drop aside, Matthews and the Falcons’ offensive line had a fine, albeit unspectacular, night. The team rushed for 105 yards and averaged only 4.2 yards per carry. Penix was sacked three times and took six hits. Defensive line: B On a night where John Abraham, arguably the best pass-rusher in franchise history, was inducted into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor, the team’s defensive front once more proved itself a formidable pass-rushing group. The Falcons registered four sacks, four tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. In the first half alone, they generated 11 pressures on 21 dropbacks. Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus created significant pressure from the interior, as did Gervon Dexter Sr., while Maason Smith and LaCale London both made key plays, too. Jared Ivey notched his first career sack. Defensive end Cameron Thomas, an honorary sixth captain Sunday night, recorded two quarterback hits. The Ravens, however, had a big night on the ground, rushing for 208 yards against a Falcons defense that entered Week 5 with the league’s best run-stopping numbers.

Linebacker: B- Divine Deablo, questionable coming in with a hamstring injury, posted a team-high 12 tackles. Rookie Kendal Daniels recorded the first sack of his career and added a batted pass at the line of scrimmage. Daniels seemingly played more than fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr., a reverse from the past two weeks because of the Ravens’ ground-game proficiency. Perkins still finished with three tackles. But the Ravens had too many runs reach the third level, a direct indictment on the Falcons’ linebackers. Cornerback: C+ Mike Hughes made a few impressive tackles on running back Derrick Henry, including one at the goal line on Baltimore’s first possession that, coupled with a pair of stands, helped the Falcons hold the Ravens to a short field goal. Hughes’ tackle saved 4 points, but he allowed a key catch-and-run on the Ravens’ game-tying drive late in regulation and couldn’t stop Henry at the goal line on a two-point conversion.

C.J. Henderson suffered a groin injury and didn’t return. Rookie Avieon Terrell replaced Henderson and performed well, but Henderson’s injury — paired with Hughes briefly leaving on the Ravens’ final drive in regulation — forced the Falcons to play Mike Ford Jr. at outside corner for the first time this season. The Ravens targeted Ford, a special teams ace, instantly, and scored a game-tying touchdown. Safety: A- Jessie Bates III scored the Falcons’ first touchdown with a 36-yard scoop-and-score in the first quarter. It marked Bates’ fifth career score, but first on a fumble. Sydney Brown, who plays nickel corner but doubles as a safety, punched the ball loose from Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on the play. Bates also knocked the ball out of Andrews’ hands on a two-point conversion attempt. Special teams: B