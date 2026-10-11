Georgia claims No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 after win over Alabama

Georgia's Zion Branch (left) and Chris Cole celebrate Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, as they walk off of the field wearing their helmets after Alabama fans threw water bottles toward them at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Bulldogs also take over top spot in Coaches Poll.

Bulldogs also take over top spot in Coaches Poll.

Georgia was ranked No. 2 before taking down No. 6 Alabama 20-17 to get its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2007.

Combine the Bulldogs showing their mettle in a huge road test and previously top-ranked Texas falling to unranked Oklahoma, and Georgia has emerged as the new No. 1 team in the Week 6 AP Poll.

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Georgia also took over the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll.

In the AP Poll, Texas fell to No. 7 and Alabama did not fall in the rankings, remaining at No. 6. In the Coaches Poll, Texas dropped to No. 6 and Alabama stayed at No. 7.