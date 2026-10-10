AJC Varsity North Paulding, seeking first region title in 4 years, now the favorite in 5-7A Wolfpack ends 5-game losing streak against North Cobb with 22-19 overtime victory. Share Add AJC on Google North Paulding running back Darien Smith (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against North Cobb during the second half of play Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at North Paulding High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Chip Saye 17 minutes ago

The North Paulding football team, seeking its first region championship since 2022, emerged as the favorite in a crowded field at the top of Region 5-7A by rallying from a 10-point second-half deficit and beating eighth-ranked North Cobb 22-19 in overtime Friday night in Dallas. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? North Paulding took its first lead of the game on Easton Mowry’s 27-yard field goal in overtime, then sealed the victory when Paul Dabbelt intercepted a pass on the first play of North Cobb’s possession. North Paulding, North Cobb and Etowah all began the night with no region losses, but only North Paulding survived. Etowah was beaten by Marietta 70-48 and joins North Cobb and Walton with one loss each.

North Paulding (5-2, 4-0) can all but wrap up the region championship with a victory at Etowah next week. The Wolfpack likely would also need to win one of its final two games against Cherokee and Wheeler, which are a combined 1-12 this season. North Paulding opened in 2008 and has won two region titles. The Wolfpack had lost five straight games against North Cobb, which won region titles five of the past six years. “Whether we win or lose, we’re going to enjoy it for 48 hours or we’re going to let it bother us for 48 hours, and we’re going to keep playing,” Stark said. “If we come back next week and lose to Etowah, then the race is wide open all over again. But we’re going to enjoy this one and hopefully come back Monday with a sense of purpose and be ready to keep going.” Both teams entered Friday’s game ranked among the top 10 in Class 7A in points allowed per game; North Paulding was fifth at 13.3, and North Cobb was 10th at 16.4, and both defenses played up to their standards. North Cobb (4-2, 2-1) held North Paulding to 239 total yards, including just 50 in the first half, and got a touchdown on a 31-yard interception return by Jayden Harris that gave the Warriors a 13-3 lead on the fifth play of the third quarter.

North Paulding’s defense was even better, limiting North Cobb to 217 yards, 65 of which came on a touchdown pass from Ben Halevi to Isaac Saldivar on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 19-11 lead.