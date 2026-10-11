UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

SEC betting lines: Will roller coaster results continue?

Many SEC teams have struggled to maintain momentum.
Add AJC on Google
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against McNeese in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The Tigers won big only to be upset at Kentucky the next Saturday. (Matthew Hinton/AP)
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against McNeese in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The Tigers won big only to be upset at Kentucky the next Saturday. (Matthew Hinton/AP)
Mike Griffith
By
18 minutes ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kirby Smart has made the same point to his players, fans and even the media every week: “Humility is a week away, guys.”

When the winningest SEC coach in history and dean of current coaches in the league speaks, it only makes sense for others to listen.

Related Story
How Georgia beat Alabama 20-17

Especially when the results bear out the message: momentum is a hard thing to maintain in the rough-and-tumble SEC.

Smart referenced humility being a week away twice after Georgia’s emotional 20-17 win over Alabama on Saturday night, a win that will resonate with both schools’ fans for years because of its back-and-forth and somewhat controversial nature.

Related Story
Mike Griffith's AP Top 25 ballot this week

The SEC has featured several games this season that have seen an emotional victor — only to see that victor turn victim the next week, unable to match its zeal against the next opponent.

• Ole Miss beats LSU in Lane Kiffin return, loses by 24 at Florida the next week

• Florida beats top-5 Ole Miss, loses by 28 at Missouri the next week

• Mississippi State beats Missouri, loses by 33 to Alabama the next week

• Alabama wins ranked matchup at Mississippi State, loses at home to Georgia the next week.

• LSU blows out McNeese State, gets upset at Kentucky the next week

Smart wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to Georgia.

UGA was missing three of its top playmakers — Georgia Tech transfer WR Isiah Canion, RB, touchdown-leader Chauncey Bowens and starting tailback Nate Frazier — at Alabama, and it next faces a rested Auburn that was idle on Saturday.

“We got a quick turnaround,” said Smart, who estimated after Saturday’s game that his players would get home at 5 a.m. on Sunday from Alabama.

“It’s life in the SEC,” Smart said. “You can ask any coach. They’ll text tonight and say, ‘Humility’s a week away.’”

Here are the betting lines for this week’s SEC games, per the Fan Duel Sports Book:

Florida at Texas - Texas by -9.5

Mississippi State at LSU - LSU by -10.5

Auburn at Georgia - Georgia -18.5

Missouri at Ole Miss - Ole Miss by -6.5

Alabama at Tennessee - Alabama by -6.5

Arkansas at Vanderbilt - Vanderbilt by -5.5

Kentucky at Oklahoma - Oklahoma by -6.5