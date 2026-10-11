SEC betting lines: Will roller coaster results continue?

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against McNeese in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The Tigers won big only to be upset at Kentucky the next Saturday. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kirby Smart has made the same point to his players, fans and even the media every week: “Humility is a week away, guys.”

When the winningest SEC coach in history and dean of current coaches in the league speaks, it only makes sense for others to listen.

Related Story How Georgia beat Alabama 20-17

Especially when the results bear out the message: momentum is a hard thing to maintain in the rough-and-tumble SEC.

Smart referenced humility being a week away twice after Georgia’s emotional 20-17 win over Alabama on Saturday night, a win that will resonate with both schools’ fans for years because of its back-and-forth and somewhat controversial nature.