SEC betting lines: Will roller coaster results continue?

Especially when the results bear out the message: momentum is a hard thing to maintain in the rough-and-tumble SEC.
Smart referenced humility being a week away twice after Georgia’s emotional 20-17 win over Alabama on Saturday night, a win that will resonate with both schools’ fans for years because of its back-and-forth and somewhat controversial nature.
The SEC has featured several games this season that have seen an emotional victor — only to see that victor turn victim the next week, unable to match its zeal against the next opponent.
• Ole Miss beats LSU in Lane Kiffin return, loses by 24 at Florida the next week
• Florida beats top-5 Ole Miss, loses by 28 at Missouri the next week
• Mississippi State beats Missouri, loses by 33 to Alabama the next week
• Alabama wins ranked matchup at Mississippi State, loses at home to Georgia the next week.
• LSU blows out McNeese State, gets upset at Kentucky the next week
Smart wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to Georgia.
UGA was missing three of its top playmakers — Georgia Tech transfer WR Isiah Canion, RB, touchdown-leader Chauncey Bowens and starting tailback Nate Frazier — at Alabama, and it next faces a rested Auburn that was idle on Saturday.
“We got a quick turnaround,” said Smart, who estimated after Saturday’s game that his players would get home at 5 a.m. on Sunday from Alabama.
“It’s life in the SEC,” Smart said. “You can ask any coach. They’ll text tonight and say, ‘Humility’s a week away.’”