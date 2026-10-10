5 things to know about the Valkyries, the Dream’s WNBA Finals opponent

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams drives for a layup against the Dallas Wings during Game 3 of the first-round playoff series Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State has become one of the top teams in the league in just two years.

Golden State has become one of the top teams in the league in just two years.

The WNBA Finals are set.

The Atlanta Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries in a seven-game championship series beginning Oct. 17 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Dream’s win over the Liberty gives them their first trip to the finals since 2013, and it’s the first-ever for the Valkyries, who completed a three-game sweep of the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

The Dream and Valkyries are upstarts, eliminating the last two WNBA champions en route to setting up their unexpected matchup.

Here are five things to know about Golden State:

First-timers

The Valkyries are in their second year of existence, joining the WNBA as an expansion team last season, when they reached the playoffs with a 23-21 record, losing in the first round to the Minnesota Lynx. This year, Golden State won a series for the first time, beating the Dallas Wings in three games, reaching the semifinals for the first time — and now the championship round for the first time.