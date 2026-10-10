5 things to know about the Valkyries, the Dream’s WNBA Finals opponent

The Atlanta Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries in a seven-game championship series beginning Oct. 17 at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Dream’s win over the Liberty gives them their first trip to the finals since 2013, and it’s the first-ever for the Valkyries, who completed a three-game sweep of the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday.
The Dream and Valkyries are upstarts, eliminating the last two WNBA champions en route to setting up their unexpected matchup.
The Valkyries are in their second year of existence, joining the WNBA as an expansion team last season, when they reached the playoffs with a 23-21 record, losing in the first round to the Minnesota Lynx. This year, Golden State won a series for the first time, beating the Dallas Wings in three games, reaching the semifinals for the first time — and now the championship round for the first time.
Humble beginnings
In 2023, the new franchise was announced — becoming the league’s first expansion team since the Dream in 2008 — and the Valkyries nickname was adopted the following year. They filled their roster during the expansion draft in December 2024, where they selected center Iliana Rupert from the Dream with their first pick, Veronica Burton with the third picked and Kayla Thornton with the ninth.
The franchise is owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber, who also own the Golden State Warriors of the NBA.
The Valkyries name is taken from Norse mythology, paying homage to the warrior women who fought in the air and water, with a nod toward “strong, bold and fierce,” according to their announcement of their initial brand identity. There’s a kinship with the Warriors, and they both play at Chase Center.
The colors are Valkyrie Violet, black, white and gold. Their logo combines the Bay Bridge with 13 cables, along with the symbolism of a sword.
Players to watch
Forward Gabby Williams, a two-time All-Star, is the leading scorer, averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in the regular season. She joined the Valkyries after spending four seasons with the Seattle Storm.
In her second season, forward Janelle Salaün was selected the Sixth Player of the Year after posting 12.7 points and four rebounds and shooting 39% on 3-pointers in 40 games.
Burton, a 5-foot-9 guard, was the third overall pick in the 2025 expansion draft. She played in all 44 regular-season games and averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds and hit 35.5% on 3-pointers. Last season, she was voted Most Improved Player and was on the All-Defensive team.
The coach
Last season, Natalie Nakase was named WNBA Coach of the Year after getting the Valkyries to the playoffs in their first season in the league. She was an assistant under Becky Hammon with the Aces during their heyday, when they won championships in 2022 and ‘23.
Nakase previously served in various roles with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018-20, along with two stints with their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers.