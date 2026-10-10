Dream heading to WNBA Finals after sweeping Liberty

The Atlanta Dream are going back to the WNBA Finals.
The Dream led by 12 points in the first half and held on to defeat the New York Liberty, 85-83, in Game 3 on Friday night at Barclays Center.
Atlanta swept the best-of five semifinal series and will await the winner of the other semifinal between the Golden State Valkyries — who entered Friday with a 2-0 series lead — and Las Vegas Aces.
Angel Reese finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, Rhyne Howard 21 points and Jordin Canada 19 points and 11 assists for the Dream.