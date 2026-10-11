AJC Varsity rankings: Brookwood reenters in 7A, rare appearance for one 2A team

Brookwood defeated North Gwinnett 50-24 on Friday and reentered the rankings at No. 8. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Randolph-Clay moved from No. 7 to No. 3, the highest the Red Devils have been since 2005.

Randolph-Clay moved from No. 7 to No. 3, the highest the Red Devils have been since 2005.

Brookwood is back in the Class 7A football Top 10 after a redemptive victory over No. 3 North Gwinnett last week.

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Rebounding from a loss to archrival Parkview, Brookwood defeated North Gwinnett 50-24 on Friday and reentered the rankings at No. 8. North Gwinnett fell to No. 9.

Brookwood (7-1, 3-1) and North Gwinnett (6-1, 2-1) are part of Gwinnett County’s ultracompetitive Region 7, which includes unranked Parkview (6-2, 3-1), Peachtree Ridge (6-1, 2-1) and Norcross (4-3, 2-1).

Norcross’ victory over Peachtree Ridge kept Peachtree Ridge out of first place and out of the rankings and left five teams with one region loss.