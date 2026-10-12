Sports

As WNBA Finals approach, Dream still unsure where they’ll play home games

Schedule conflicts could impact whether the Dream play the championship series at State Farm arena or a smaller venue.
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Atlanta Dream fans cheer during the first half against the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinal playoffs at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream won 101-98 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Dream fans cheer during the first half against the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinal playoffs at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream won 101-98 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Rod Beard
By
15 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream are back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013, and they’ll face the Golden State Valkyries in the best-of-seven series.

Golden State will host Games 1 and 2, but the Dream aren’t sure where they’ll have their home games for the series. Scheduling conflicts with State Farm Arena — which hosted three games in the first two rounds of the playoffs and six regular-season games — are complicating things.

State Farm Arena has a concert scheduled with Sombr on Oct. 22, which is the date for Game 3 of the Finals, the first that the Dream would host. Game 4 at State Farm Arena conflicts with the Hawks’ home opener against the Houston Rockets. Game 6 (if necessary) would be another Hawks conflict, with a home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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“We’re finalizing the details around our home venue for Finals and will share that information with fans as soon as it’s confirmed,” the Dream said in a team statement. “Wherever we play, we know our fans will show up and make their presence felt.”

Tentatively, the Dream are scheduled to play Games 3 and 4 (and potentially Game 6, if necessary) at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. That venue generally holds just 3,500 fans for basketball games, compared to 17,000 for State Farm Arena.

The Dream previously announced that they would play all of their games at State Farm Arena beginning next season.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.