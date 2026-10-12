As WNBA Finals approach, Dream still unsure where they’ll play home games

Atlanta Dream fans cheer during the first half against the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinal playoffs at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream won 101-98 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Atlanta Dream are back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013, and they’ll face the Golden State Valkyries in the best-of-seven series.

Golden State will host Games 1 and 2, but the Dream aren’t sure where they’ll have their home games for the series. Scheduling conflicts with State Farm Arena — which hosted three games in the first two rounds of the playoffs and six regular-season games — are complicating things.

State Farm Arena has a concert scheduled with Sombr on Oct. 22, which is the date for Game 3 of the Finals, the first that the Dream would host. Game 4 at State Farm Arena conflicts with the Hawks’ home opener against the Houston Rockets. Game 6 (if necessary) would be another Hawks conflict, with a home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.