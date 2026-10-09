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Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings debuts custom shoes in team exhibition

The shoes seemingly provided good luck as the rookie finished the exhbition with 15 points, five assists and three steals.
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Kingston Flemings looks at custom shoes gifted to him by his father at Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas on Oct. 7, 2026. (Nikee Moore/Courtesy of MarkItMe)
Kingston Flemings looks at custom shoes gifted to him by his father at Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas on Oct. 7, 2026. (Nikee Moore/Courtesy of MarkItMe)
Lauren Williams
By
14 minutes ago

Hawks rookie guard Kingston Flemings rocked a special pair of shoes in the team’s exhibition game against the Spurs Thursday.

The 8th overall pick in June’s NBA draft, who hails from San Antonio, Texas, wore a custom pair of shoes his father had made specially for him.

Flemings received the custom shoes the night before the Hawks exhibition game. He attended a jersey retirement ceremony at his former high school, Brennan High School, where his number went up into the rafters.

The entire Hawks roster attended the ceremony, and the team posted some of it on social media.

The shoes seemingly provided some good luck, with the rookie guard finishing the game with 15 points, five assists and three steals.

The Hawks have three exhibition games remaining before they open the regular season on Oct. 21.