Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings debuts custom shoes in team exhibition

Hawks rookie guard Kingston Flemings rocked a special pair of shoes in the team’s exhibition game against the Spurs Thursday.
The 8th overall pick in June’s NBA draft, who hails from San Antonio, Texas, wore a custom pair of shoes his father had made specially for him.
Flemings received the custom shoes the night before the Hawks exhibition game. He attended a jersey retirement ceremony at his former high school, Brennan High School, where his number went up into the rafters.
The entire Hawks roster attended the ceremony, and the team posted some of it on social media.