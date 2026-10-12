Atlanta Falcons Falcons induct John Abraham into Ring of Honor Abraham spent seven seasons with the Falcons, ranks among best pass-rushers in team history. Share Add AJC on Google Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Abraham speaks during his Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony during halftime of an NFL football game between the Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Daniel Flick 29 minutes ago

ATLANTA — John Abraham never took off his sunglasses Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He’s officially reached the age where, he hypothesizes, his tear ducts have triggered and he’s a far more frequent crier than he once was. Sunday night, when the 48-year-old Abraham became the 15th member inducted into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor at halftime of the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, tears were certainly in play. “I’m keeping the glasses on,” Abraham told reporters Sunday night before the game, “just in case the water works come.” Abraham, who earned the nickname “The Predator” for his pass-rush dominance, played for the Falcons from 2006-12 and ranks among the best defenders in the team’s history. He tallied 133½ sacks in 15 NFL seasons, including 68½ in seven years with the Falcons — the most in franchise history in the league’s official record book but second in the team’s own book.

Related Story There’s a case for former Falcons DE John Abraham’s Hall of Fame selection Hall of Fame inductee Claude Humphrey, who played from 1968-78 when sacks weren’t an official stat, is recognized as the Falcons’ all-time sack leader with 99½. Abraham, who was a second-team All-Pro in 2008 and a Pro Bowler and first team All-Pro in 2010, finished his Falcons tenure with 79 tackles for loss and 115 quarterback hits, both of which rank second in Falcons history. Still, Abraham looks back on his career with a few regrets. He thinks about the 2012 Falcons, who he feels were a Super Bowl-caliber team but fell short in the playoffs. He thinks about the injuries that always seemed to come at the wrong time, including a left ankle injury that limited him in the 2012 postseason.

Perhaps it’s because of those injuries, or maybe it’s because he hails from Timmonsville, South Carolina, with a population of just over 2,000 people. But when Abraham was asked Saturday night whether any of this feels unreal, he simply responded, “Hell yeah.”

“Did I imagine it?” Abraham said. “Not at all.” But it became real Sunday night. Mike Smith, the winningest coach in the Falcons history, introduced Abraham as “one of the most feared pass rushers this game has ever seen.” A highlight clip played. Then, as Abraham walked along a red carpet, embraced members of the Ring of Honor and received his jacket from Warrick Dunn and Roddy White, fans roared. His speech, which lasted 90 seconds, featured several thank-yous to Smith, owner Arthur Blank, president Greg Beadles and many others. He was joined in the stadium by roughly a dozen family members and friends, including his parents and daughters. “I’m going to wear this jacket until the day I fly,” Abraham said, “because birds don’t die.”

Related Story Falcons to host first red-out in Mercedes-Benz Stadium vs. Ravens Abraham said beforehand he was more nervous for the moment than when he played. Back then, he wore a helmet, so his face was hidden. Now, he says, if he messed up Blank’s name, he joked he may not be invited back. Nerves aside, Abraham wanted to savor the moment. His exit from the field — featuring a long hug with Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and messages to various camera crews — implied he did. And he’ll forever cherish the privilege that comes with being part of the Falcons’ most exclusive club. He looks at the list and sees names such as Blank, quarterback Matt Ryan and Dunn. “The Ring of Honor means so much to me just because of that last word,” Abraham said. “I want to be looked at in the way the 14 other guys that are in there, and (fellow inductee Bill Fralic) that will be abducted later in the year.