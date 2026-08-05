Sports The Win Column: We have questions And you, dear reader, get to answer.

By Tyler Estep 39 minutes ago Share

Hey y’all. Want to try something new? Today’s Win Column is mostly like a normal edition … but with 15 timely, sports-related questions sprinkled throughout. We’re talking everything from Falcons and high school football to the Braves’ trade deadline debacle, so don’t be shy about opening the fancy form and playing along. It’ll be fun! IN ALEX WE TRUST … OR NAH? The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. (from left), Austin Riley and Matt Olson celebrate Tuesday’s win over the Marlins. (Mike Stewart/AP) Ya know. I was gonna be real whiny about this. I was gonna write about my wife being mean to me for “ruining dinner” Monday night, what with my constantly refreshing feeds and repeated muttering of the phrase “surely …”

I was gonna point out — via visual aid — that the Braves’ failure to obtain a primo starting pitcher (very informative story here) was especially painful because all of their likely playoff nemeses made marked improvements. Usually by obtaining primo starting pitchers. That chart uses FanGraphs’ Rest-of-Season WAR projections, which estimates how many wins a player will contribute compared to a replacement-level player over the remainder of the season. Simply put, the Braves were outdone.

But like I said: I was going to write about all that. Today I’m, uh, choosing optimism. I’m sure Tyler Mahle, the starter Atlanta did get, will give it his all. Brent Suter, the reliever, seems like a cool cat. Lane Thomas, the outfielder, is a local(ish) guy who’s amped to be here.

And six straight wins on the board to boot? No worries here. Would a person with worries ask these types of questions? 1️⃣ How much do you believe in Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos these days? We’re looking for a ranking between 1 and 5 stars, with the latter representing undying allegiance. 2️⃣ Who should the Braves start in Game 2 of a playoff series? Bryce Elder? Grant Holmes? Tyler Mahle? Martín Pérez? Reynaldo López, if he’s healthy? AJ Smith-Shawver? Someone else? RAPID FIRE ROUND Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko honors Angel Reese via T-shirt during the team’s recent Barbie Night. (Jason Getz/AJC) 3️⃣ Are you man enough to wear that Angel Reese Barbie shirt? It’s a straightforward questions, ladies and gentlemen.

4️⃣ Would you cut most of a leg off to keep being an athlete? You heard me. That’s what two-time Paralympian Jarryd Wallace, a former Oconee High running star, did amid health issues … and some 16 years later he’s a two-time Paralympic medalist with eyes on a bigger prize the next time around. 5️⃣ Name one random Atlanta athlete from the past. Quick! Just spit it out. 6️⃣ Where did your parents meet? AJC Varsity reporter Jack Leo’s folks met during the 1996 Olympics. (He wrote about it.) 7️⃣ If you were offensive coordinator for your favorite team’s opening drive, what would you call? Akron football is actually offering this opportunity to whichever season ticket holder wins a raffle. Which is dumb! And awesome. The best genre. Anyway, here’s your play-sheet:

A. Air it out, baby.

B. Three yards, dust, etc.

C. Ill-advised trick plays.

D. Whatever Mike Bobo would do. HERE’S THE LINK TO THE FORM AGAIN, JUST IN CASE Click away … and carry on. WHY CAN’T THE FALCONS HAVE NICE THINGS? Things had settled down a bit in Flowery Branch. Tua Tagovailoa (mostly) practicing. Michael Penix Jr. looking pretty fluid and plenty aggressive. Bijan “Big Bucks” Robinson back in action. Then Jalon Walker tore his ACL. Couple that with the suspension that’s likely looming for James Pearce Jr., and the Falcons — after one brief, shining season in the sun — have officially reentered pass rush purgatory. As our friend Daniel Flick writes, the internal options come with plenty of questions:

Is Bralen Trice healthy?

Can Azeez Ojulari come through?

Now two years removed from an Achilles injury, can offseason signing Samson Ebukam regain the form that once produced 9½ sacks for the Colts? Outside Flowery Branch, there are a few veteran pass rushers still on the market (any interest in an injury plagued Joey Bosa or a Leonard Floyd redux?) Atlanta’s carrying about $38 million in cap space. The Braves certainly taught us not to assume anything, but it seems likely the Falcons bring in another body or two … right? 8️⃣ Please describe the sound you made when you heard about Walker’s injury. Shriek or quiet curse words? Sigh or bellow? Bonus points for onomatopoetic entries. 9️⃣ Who do you want to win the QB competition? Tua or Michael? (OK fine, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand are also options. Weirdo.)

FOOTBALL PREDICTION STATION Georgia and Georgia Tech have now started fall practice too … which makes it the perfect time to guess how everyone will perform when the real stuff starts. Remember: The NFL plays 17 regular season games these days; college plays 12. 1️⃣0️⃣ How many games will the Falcons win this year? Non-division opponents: at Pittsburgh; at Green Bay; vs. Baltimore; vs. Chicago; vs. San Francisco; vs. Cincinnati; vs. Kansas City; at Minnesota; vs. Detroit; at Cleveland; at Washington. Way too early guesses at the Falcons’ record 1️⃣1️⃣ How many games will Georgia win this year? Back-to-back SEC titles, a No. 3 preseason ranking and a returning quarterback. Questions about the pass rush, receivers, recruiting — and a nine-game conference slate that does not include Tennessee.