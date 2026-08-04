Tua Tagovailoa making ‘really good’ progress, hopes to be cleared soon

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s been limited to start training camp because of a flared-up back injury that caused tightness, said he’s “doing well” and hopes to be fully cleared Wednesday.
“This is a longevity thing,” Tagovailoa said Tuesday. “I’m just happy to be out there with the guys, take more team reps. I think the progress has been really good, and hopefully by tomorrow we’ll be able to be a full-go.”
Tagovailoa remained limited in Tuesday’s practice but took another step forward in his ramp-up process. Aside from opting out of one footwork drill during warmups, he participated in the routes-on-air portion of practice along with an 11-on-11 series.
The 28-year-old Tagovailoa went 3-for-5 passing in 11-on-11, his most attempts thus far in training camp. The Falcons practiced in the afternoon for the first time, which added another layer of physical tension.
All told, Tagovailoa’s pleased with how the session went.
“It feels good to be out there,” he said. “You want to be able to go through more of the practices just so you can get into a flow with the guys, with how practice is going, get a better feel for the rush, with the defense, things like that.”
Finding the flow is particularly important for Tagovailoa, who Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich referred to as “one of the best rhythm throwers in the NFL” before facing the Tagovailoa-led Dolphins last season.
Developing a rhythm, Tagovailoa said, hinges on reps. Reps with his receivers. Reps with a pass rush. Reps maneuvering the pocket.
With his back injury, Tagovailoa has lost out on several reps through the first week of training camp, but he doesn’t view it as a detriment.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a hindrance,” Tagovailoa said. “You’re able to take mental reps, you’re able to see how guys are running their routes, and then you can kind of gauge the timing off that.”
When he’s not on the field, Tagovailoa visualizes himself in the pocket. He thinks about his dropback, his read and where he’d go with the ball. He already feels “pretty comfortable” working within the Falcons’ offense, which he said doesn’t ask anything of him that he hasn’t previously done.
The mental reps, Tagovailoa said, have been valuable. But he’s ready to be more physically involved, which he anticipates Wednesday’s morning practice bringing his way.
“I would say I’ve been more antsy to get out there,” Tagovailoa said, “Just to be able to play football again with the guys, struggle with the guys through the heat, being able to hear the play call, just all of that.”