Atlanta Falcons Tua Tagovailoa making ‘really good’ progress, hopes to be cleared soon Quarterback has been limited in 11-on-11 periods while recovering from back tightness. Atlanta Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa works out during NFL football practice, Monday, June 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 54 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s been limited to start training camp because of a flared-up back injury that caused tightness, said he’s “doing well” and hopes to be fully cleared Wednesday. “This is a longevity thing,” Tagovailoa said Tuesday. “I’m just happy to be out there with the guys, take more team reps. I think the progress has been really good, and hopefully by tomorrow we’ll be able to be a full-go.” Tagovailoa remained limited in Tuesday’s practice but took another step forward in his ramp-up process. Aside from opting out of one footwork drill during warmups, he participated in the routes-on-air portion of practice along with an 11-on-11 series.

The 28-year-old Tagovailoa went 3-for-5 passing in 11-on-11, his most attempts thus far in training camp. The Falcons practiced in the afternoon for the first time, which added another layer of physical tension. All told, Tagovailoa’s pleased with how the session went. “It feels good to be out there,” he said. “You want to be able to go through more of the practices just so you can get into a flow with the guys, with how practice is going, get a better feel for the rush, with the defense, things like that.” Finding the flow is particularly important for Tagovailoa, who Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich referred to as “one of the best rhythm throwers in the NFL” before facing the Tagovailoa-led Dolphins last season.

Developing a rhythm, Tagovailoa said, hinges on reps. Reps with his receivers. Reps with a pass rush. Reps maneuvering the pocket.