Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ schedule is out; here are our way-too-early guesses on their record New coaching staff and front office, along with questions about QB situation make outlook murky. Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with Falcons wide receiver Drake London (second from left) after his touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

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With Thursday’s release of the full NFL schedule, the Falcons know the path forward for the 2026 season. AJC sports writers and columnists give their predictions for the upcoming season: Daniel Flick, Falcons writer: The Falcons haven’t finished above .500 since 2017, and while it’s fair to think a new coaching staff and front office can provide a spark to get over the hump after an 8-9 record last year, I’m not sure the stars align. The Falcons’ defense lost Kaden Elliss in free agency and, legal case pending, could be without James Pearce Jr. for an extended period. Offensively, the QB situation is a big question mark. Both are capable, but who knows how it unfolds? The Falcons have won seven or eight games in seven of their past eight seasons. I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and go on the higher end. Prediction: 8-9

Ken Sugiura, columnist: On the one hand, I don’t think the roster will be as strong as last year’s and the quarterback situation is uncertain, at best. On the other, I think the coaching staff is better and I don’t think that’s insignificant. But it’s just hard to have a lot of faith in the Falcons. Prediction: 7-10 Michael Cunningham, columnist: It’s going to take time for the Falcons to figure things out with their quarterback and defense. That’s a problem, because they’ll face several good quarterbacks early. A slow start would mean no cushion for back-to-back games in November against Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. The Falcons will finish below .500 for the third season in a row and hope that’s good enough to win the weak NFC South. Prediction: 8-9 Tyler Estep, newsletter writer: You can always count on the Falcons to do the exact opposite of whatever you expect … before winding up in the same old place. This time, I’m thinking they manage to win two of their first three before the juju officially jumps ship Week 4 in New Orleans — where they’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the post-Katrina “Domecoming” game. They’ll win unexpectedly.

They’ll lose inexplicably.