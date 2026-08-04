Atlanta Braves Trade deadline intel: Braves sought Webb, deGrom in unsuccessful ace pursuits Like last offseason, Atlanta fails to seal deal to get a complement to ace Chris Sale. The Braves and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos — pictured during a November news conference — have long been interested in Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom, who is believed to have considered Atlanta a preferred trade destination in the past. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

By Gabriel Burns 14 minutes ago Share

The Braves tweaked their roster at the trade deadline, but they fell short of making a substantial rotation addition who could alter their October outlook. It’s deja vu after the team was criticized in spring for failing to improve its starting pitching. “We said no to a lot of things,” president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos told reporters Monday. “That’s not easy to do. But you have to do what you feel is right for the organization.” The final result wasn’t from lack of effort. The team tried for numerous starting pitchers, including aces such as Texas’ Jacob deGrom and San Francisco’s Logan Webb, people familiar with talks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

But the Braves came up empty-handed despite an improved asset pool and plenty of financial might. The outcome was a tremendous disappointment, given how highly anticipated this deadline was. There were people within the organization who felt the Braves needed improvement and were well positioned to seize an opportunity to supplement a roster with championship upside. Instead, the Braves made modest additions, while much of the National League improved around them. Internally, there’s almost certainly a level of disappointment. Externally, there’s fan outrage. It largely stems from the 67-45 Braves failing to meet the expectation they’d add a noteworthy partner for Chris Sale to their playoff rotation. Detroit’s Tarik Skubal was the best pitcher traded, shipped to the Dodgers in the embodiment of a rich-get-richer transaction. The Braves were interested in Skubal and willing to part with some of their better prospects, but the two-time reigning Cy Young winner always seemed ticketed for Los Angeles.

It appeared the Tigers favored a deal with the prospect-rich Dodgers, who were Skubal’s preferred destination anyway. It doesn’t seem the Tigers ever presented the Braves with an offer that’d secure Skubal.

“Obviously, Skubal was impactful as any starter that you’re going to find,” Anthopoulos said during his media availability. “That was clearly the best guy on the trade market, who got moved to L.A. And there was one other guy (deGrom) we thought was incredibly impactful as well, in our minds. But beyond that, I don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about things that didn’t get done.” Gauging the market There was chatter recently that the Braves had aimed high in their pursuit of a frontline starter. Their search included Webb, the 29-year-old Giants righty who’s signed through 2028. His reliability and short-but-impressive postseason track record (0.61 ERA in two starts) would’ve paired nicely with Sale. But lead Giants executive and Georgia native Buster Posey wasn’t inclined to move his best pitcher. He rebuffed the Braves and other clubs. Webb would’ve required likely the largest prospect haul that Anthopoulos has relinquished in his Braves tenure. If San Francisco were to explore moving Webb this offseason, the Braves would be among his top suitors. The high-payroll Giants were more interested in shedding a bigger position-player contract during this trade cycle, though they didn’t find any takers. The Braves and Giants did reach an agreement for starter Tyler Mahle, who should help the team cover innings down the stretch but isn’t the impact starter they’d sought. These trade efforts hit a crescendo later in the process, when reports indicated the Rangers were open to overhauling their roster after an abysmal road trip.

The possibility of a Sale-deGrom duo had life. The Braves have long been interested in deGrom, inquiring about the former Mets ace on multiple occasions. It’s believed that deGrom, who’s from DeLand, Florida, has considered the Braves a preferred destination in the past. The Rangers initially declined teams’ overtures, possibly envisioning themselves as buyers in the weak American League West. When Texas became more amenable, the prospect of a trade for the 38-year-old gained momentum. But deGrom ultimately declined to waive his no-trade clause, telling reporters Thursday he wants to win in Arlington. He opted against sharing the scenario that required his approval, but it’s clear the Braves were at the forefront until he put the kibosh on talks. It’s worth noting Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi and shortstop Corey Seager were also the subject of trade speculation with clubs, as Texas considered trimming payroll, but neither was asked to waive his no-trade clause — a possible indicator it’s likely the structure of a deGrom deal was in place or close to it for him to be approached.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Monday evening that the Rangers told deGrom if he wanted to join the Braves, they “would make a deal happen.” There were some complicating factors, though it seems the sides would’ve figured it out if deGrom gave his OK. Texas would have been selling low on its ace (he has a career-worst 3.96 ERA in 21 starts). He is due $37 million next year with a $20 million option for the following season. The Braves also might have wanted to send salary back in the trade. There is some concern about deGrom’s durability over the course of a season, but the Braves were apparently fine assuming the risk. This winter, if Texas wants to trim payroll, the Braves are still seeking a postseason-caliber starter and deGrom is open-minded, perhaps the sides rekindle discussions. It’d help that the Braves have had plenty of dialogue with the Rangers recently (they were also among the clubs who checked on Seager last winter). DeGrom indicated Monday that he wanted to be part of the Rangers’ future, however. Sticker shock The Braves were in on Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, though their interest was overstated. The Padres made a buzzer-beater deal to add Mize as a rental in their rotation, trading pitching prospect Kash Mayfield to Detroit. Mayfield went one pick after the Braves drafted Cam Caminiti at No. 24 overall in the 2024 draft.

While they wouldn’t have dealt Caminiti for Mize, it’s believed that’s the type of prospect request the Tigers made of the Braves, who’ve rebuilt their farm system to the point they were flush with desirable players. They made a portion of that stash available in trades, but it’s unknown which prospects were discussed. The team would not have moved promising young pitcher Didier Fuentes, though, for any deal within reality. Perhaps Mize, an Alabama native and Auburn product, is another option for the Braves in free agency this winter. But his recent declining velocity is a concern and an element worth monitoring as he seeks a multiyear contract. Angels starters Reid Detmers and José Soriano were two of the best assets available. Soriano was traded to Toronto in a deal that included infielder Arjun Nimmala, a top-100 prospect, and two other well-regarded youngsters. Detmers, who was perceived to have greater value than Soriano, was not traded. There was a belief the Angels might’ve preferred trading only one of the two, so the asking price on Detmers was undoubtedly high after Soriano’s departure. Note that Anthopoulos shared that they saw Skubal and deGrom as the two impact starters available, so while some teams viewed Detmers like a No. 2 starter, perhaps the Braves weren’t excited enough about him to justify meeting the asking price.

The Braves’ interest in Soriano was unclear, but he has undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his career, which made some evaluators less enthusiastic about paying the cost to acquire him, despite multiple seasons of contractual control. Other opportunities The Braves and Angels have made plenty of deals in recent years, but Los Angeles dismissed general manager Perry Minasian, a former Anthopoulos lieutenant, in June and replaced him with veteran executive John Mozeliak. The teams did one swap Monday, with the Angels sending reliever Brent Suter for blocked infielder Nacho Alvarez. There was never going to be a reunion with Kevin Gausman, whom the Blue Jays traded to the Cubs. Remember that Anthopoulos left the Blue Jays in October 2015 after turning down a lucrative extension offer. That wasn’t well received by the Toronto organization. And while the Jays wouldn’t close off the Braves as a trade partner, it’s possible they add a “tax” in any conversations with the club. In other words, because the Jays had opportunities to send Gausman elsewhere, they weren’t going to send him here unless the Braves paid a crazy premium. The Braves have always thought fondly of Gausman, whom Anthopoulos acquired from Baltimore in 2018 and waived the following August. The LSU product went on to realize his potential as a frontline starter for the Giants and Blue Jays. He’s a free agent this winter before his age-36 campaign. While the Mets moved rentals Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta, like Toronto’s preference with Gausman, they likely favored alternatives to trading either pitcher within the division sans an overpay.

Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene and Seattle’s George Kirby were two other top starters who were potentially available. ESPN reported that teams were discussing Kirby with the Mariners. Either would have required a seismic return — to the point it’s questionable whether these pitchers were realistically acquirable. The Braves didn’t appear to be involved beyond due diligence. Down the stretch Anthopoulos coming up empty has ignited fan frustration. After a winter in which the team failed to address its rotation — despite considering pitchers like Sonny Gray and Peralta, their only addition was nonroster invitee Martin Perez, who, to his credit, has been a godsend. The Braves were forced to explore upgrading that group in a sellers’ market. They acquired Mahle on Sunday evening, which proved their most worthwhile addition alongside platoon bat Lane Thomas. Meanwhile, their biggest October obstacle in Los Angeles inserted the sport’s best southpaw into its rotation. The trade market was slow to crystallize because of so few teams waving the white flag. No one separated themselves in the AL, making for a short list of sellers, while the NL wild-card race is a cluster. Being willing to punt was advantageous in this market, but that was a difficult reality for many franchises to accept. The uncertainty of the 2027 season following the collective bargaining agreement’s expiration Dec. 1 could’ve also affected some clubs’ approach.

The NL improved beyond the Dodgers. The Cubs acquired Gausman, Holmes and Braxton Garrett, along with bullpen help. The on-the-fence Padres bought, as general manager A.J. Preller added Mize and another rental starter in Robbie Ray. Those clubs had the deadline that many Braves fans desired. The Diamondbacks upgraded with Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar. The Pirates added reliever Luke Weaver, who’s had an outstanding year. The Brewers, who are competing with the Dodgers and Braves for home-field advantage, bolstered their pitching with Dustin May, Antonio Senzatela and JoJo Romero. The Phillies, who’ve fallen comfortably behind the Braves in the NL East, added three-time batting champ Luis Arráez and bullpen assistance. The Phillies have an older, expensive roster and perhaps face more urgency than the Braves; that doesn’t change that the latter was the least-active first-place club. If the Braves suffer another early postseason exit, pressure will mount on the franchise as another year of its contention window will feel squandered. The Braves haven’t advanced in the postseason since winning the World Series in 2021 — a borderline baseball miracle achieved because Anthopoulos conducted one of the best trade-deadline sequences in history. Now, the story is what the Braves haven’t done.