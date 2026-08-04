Georgia Tech Talented running back room leaves Haynes ‘no room to really coast,’ Key says Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes (22), left, holds the ball during the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Monday, August 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 14 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech star running back Justice Haynes will enter the 2026 season with high expectations. The former Alabama and Michigan transfer was named to the Maxwell Award’s preseason watchlist Monday and earned preseason All-ACC first-team honors. He looked the part in Tech’s first fall practice Monday afternoon. Haynes showed agility and speed as he went through individual drills with the same intense running style that helped him succeed with the Wolverines. The bowling ball-like approach he deploys on the ground carried into the first bit of scrimmage action the Jackets performed, as he made a quick cut and escaped through several would-be tacklers.

Despite the lofty expectations for Haynes, who rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games for Michigan last year, Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key is not concerned about how the senior will handle the hype, given the talent behind him. “You met Malachi Hosley? Trelain Maddox? Chad Alexander? Shane Marshall? J.P (Powell)? We have a lot of really good running backs,” Key said. Hosley transferred to Tech from Penn for the 2025 season and had an impressive campaign, tallying 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 carries, outperforming star running back Jamal Haynes on 26 fewer carries. If Haynes suffers an injury or endures a lull, Hosley could be the Jackets’ highest-performing running back once again. “Those guys all create competition in the room (and are) all pushing each other,” Key said. “But again, I want guys in the program that want the absolute best. There’s no room to really coast.”

The benefit of having as formidable a running back corps as the Jackets do is that they can rest key players like Justice Haynes and Hosley. Factor in ESPN’s No. 32 strength of schedule and utilizing that depth starts to look essential to the Jackets’ success in 2026.