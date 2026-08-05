AJC Varsity Super 11 Marquis Fennell Q&A: Undersized Valdosta RB feels underrated “We also love to be the underdog,” the Stanford commitment says of his teammate and himself. Valdosta's Marquis Fennell, a running back committed to Stanford, pictured at Valdosta High School on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends like Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. Running back Marquis Fennell is the fourth Super 11 selection from Valdosta. Fennell joins TE Charles Steward (1987), LB Andrew Braley (2001) and TE Jay Rome (2010). Last year, Fennell rushed for 1,480 yards and 23 touchdowns and had 53 receptions for 764 yards and 10 more touchdowns. The reigning AJC Class 6A player of the year answered questions ranging from his favorite high school memory to the message he sends as an undersized Super 11 selection.

Loading... How would you describe your play style, and what do you think opposing coaches see when they prepare to play you? “The things to watch out for against me, I’d say you’ve got to double me, for sure. You’ve got to double me, but then that leaves my dogs on my team one-on-one on the back side. But double me would be the first thing I would say. If I’m in the backfield, I’d say, then you’ve got to stack the box on me. That’s the only way, for real.” Which game are you looking forward to most this year?

“I’ve got two. I’ve got Lowndes and Colquitt County. For Lowndes, it’s the rivalry, the Winnersville rivalry, and then with Colquitt County, we didn’t beat them last year. We didn’t finish the job, so we owe them one.”

What is your favorite high school memory to date? “Last year, no doubt, I would say that playoff run. I felt like I was living the dream, and I just didn’t want it to end, for real. Those seniors definitely played a big role in that, and I just wanted to keep playing with them for as long as could. Both sides of the ball, I felt like we had the best of the best in the country. I was going to war with them every Friday, and I had a bunch of guys on that roster that I’ve been close with since I was young. It’s just crazy, and I’m like, ‘Shoot, I don’t want this to end,’ like, ‘Come on, guys, we’ve got to get another week together.’ Honestly, that 2016 team, whenever they won state, that’s what we were trying to do, bring it back to them so the younger kids could remember (that’s) how we do.” What is your advice to younger players around the state that are starting to get recruited? “I’d say preparation. If you prepare ahead of time, the moment will never be too big. If you prepare ahead of time, the moment will never be too big if you’re already prepared. I’m big on preparation, being ready when your moment comes. Don’t just wait around and be like, ‘OK, I’m going to wait for this day, and them I’m going to start going hard,’ because now, I’m in that position just because I’m prepared.” Who was the best player you ever played against, and why?

“I think his name was (2025 Super 11 selection) Tyriq Green, he went to Georgia? Yeah, he was nice. He did his thing against us last year. He was on the field the whole time. I’m an athlete, all right, on offense, but he was playing defense and offense and special teams. That really stood out to me, and he was making an impact.” Who is the most underrated teammate or player in Georgia right now? “I feel like me and my dog, (fellow Valdosta running back Deron Foster) are underrated. I feel like we’re on a really high level, way more than what we are rated in what we are seen as on some of these websites and stuff, but that comes with it, and we also love to be the underdog.” What coach has made the biggest impact in your life, and why? “(Valdosta coach Shelton Felton). Ever since I came over to Valdosta, he’s been 100 with me on everything, and we just set up a plan to be successful, and I just put the work in, and he’s been there with me the whole time.”

What’s a line that one of your coaches says at least once a day at practice? “I’d say ‘The standard is the standard.’ Coach says that every time we come into a meeting. Everybody knows the standard and what’s supposed to be done, and what the standard is, how highly we do things around here. You know how everything is supposed to be done, so do it that way.” Do you have a hidden talent or interest that has nothing to do with football? “Honestly, I’m obsessed with the game of football. Like, I play (the NCAA football video game) like I’m a coach. I’m obsessed with the game, I’m not going to lie.” You’re headed from South Georgia to the California coast. Were you looking for that much of a change of scene for college?