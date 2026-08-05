AJC Varsity Super 11 Quinterrius ‘Moonie’ Gipson Q&A: Grandparents’ love motivates Kell’s RB The Georgia Tech commit is coached by former Kell and Georgia Tech running back Johnathan Dwyer. 2026 AJC Super 11 Kell Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson, a running back committed to Georgia Tech, poses for a portrait at Kell High School on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Marietta, GA. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo 18 minutes ago Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends like Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. Running back Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson is the third Super 11 selection from Kell. He joins safety Brian Randolph (2010) and his position coach, former Kell and Georgia Tech RB Jonathan Dwyer (2006). Gipson rushed 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, helping lead Kell to an 11-3 finish in the Class 4A semifinals. The first-team AJC all-state player and Georgia Tech commitment answered questions ranging from his play style to an impressive non-football talent.

Loading... How would you describe your play style, and what do you think opposing coaches see when they prepare to play you? “I’d probably say power and speed. I’m a power and speed type of back. (My scouting report) should say, ‘Moves good, fast, great vision and that guy.’ In all caps, that guy.’” Which game are you looking forward to most this year?

“The third one against Sprayberry. They say it’s a rivalry, but we’ve been winning for, like, 12 years straight, and then we finally get to play them after two years, so that’s the game I’m ready for.”

What is your favorite high school memory to date? “Cartersville, third round (of the playoffs). It was when I scored my second touchdown. It was, like, a 65-yarder on third-and-22, and I scored with one of those little toss passes from out of the backfield, and I just took it 65 yards.” What is your advice to younger players around the state that are starting to get recruited? “I’d probably say take your time. Don’t try to hop on schools too fast. See what every school has to offer you, honestly, and make your choice your choice.” Who was the best player you ever played against, and why?

“My sophomore year, his name was (former Buford player and Super 11 selection) Tyriq Green. He was probably the best player I’ve played with. He was young, so he was quiet, but he could ball. Like, you knew he could ball. He definitely set the right example most times.” Who is the most underrated teammate or player in Georgia right now? “(Kell WR/RB) Donte Grant Jr., No. 1 on my team. Very underrated, very hard worker. I feel like he hasn’t gotten his chances because of his injuries, but he’s a very underrated athlete.” What coach has made the biggest impact in your life, and why? “All the Kell coaches. They have made a big impact on me, caring about me more than just as a football player, but as a human being. Teaching me a lot of stuff, like, the whole coaching staff has done that.

What’s a line that one of your coaches says at least once a day at practice? “(Coach Travis Booker), my running backs coach, he’ll tell me, ‘In and out records. In and out records.’ That means get in, get out. Get in, get out, so we can go.” Do you have a hidden talent or interest that has nothing to do with football? “I can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 30 seconds. Every time. When I got hurt, I found a hobby, and I had to learn a Rubik’s Cube really fast.” What do you most enjoy about playing for a coach who also ran at Kell and Georgia Tech? (Dwyer now coaches Gipson as Kell’s run game coordinator)