Jack Strand continues to be talk of Falcons training camp through two days

FLOWERY BRANCH — An undrafted rookie free agent out of Division II Minnesota State Moorhead has been the talk of the town after two days of Falcons training camp.
Yes, you read that right.
With both of the Falcons’ quarterbacks assumed to be in a dogfight for the starting job now out with injuries, 22-year-old Jack Strand has taken the majority of snaps with the first-team offense to begin camp.
Strand signed with the team after going unselected in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound signal-caller tore up the D2 ranks, passing for 13,161 yards, 126 touchdowns and 50 interceptions across four seasons.
After surviving organized team activities, the Wisconsin native looked to be an intriguing pick to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster.
With Tagovailoa dealing with what coach Kevin Stefanski described as a “flare-up” in his back to begin camp, Strand’s golden opportunity to secure a roster spot may have arrived.
Still, the rookie is keeping his mindset the same, even with the sharp increase in snaps.
“It’s the same thing whatever reps I get,” he said. “Whether it’s 20 reps in practice, whether it’s two reps in practice, I’ve just got to take advantage of those reps (and) treat those reps like they’re game reps.”
Strand’s teammates have seen him improve since arriving to begin the summer. His quiet, yet competitive demeanor caught the attention of Penix, who said Strand’s rookie process reminded him of his.
“I just think about it because I was a rookie two years ago, and just seeing what he’s going through, I was like, ‘Man, that was me,’” he said. “Just seeing his development and how he’s getting better each and every day, it’s awesome to see.”
Among the difficulties for a rookie quarterback is learning an NFL playbook. It seems Strand has handled that pressure well, alongside now running first-team offense with stars like Drake London and Kyle Pitts, who signed long-term deals with the Falcons this offseason.
“Obviously, (he is) in a position where I don’t think he was expecting that coming in,” offensive lineman Jake Matthews said. “I think everything’s been smooth in the huddle. For a guy who hasn’t been here a lot, he’s doing a solid job.”
It is unclear whether Tagovailoa may return to practice in a full capacity Friday after practicing in limited capacity Thursday morning. For now though, the sky is the limit in Strand’s mind.
“I just want to help this team win a Super Bowl,” he said. “Whatever role that I have, whatever is the opportunity I’m given to help that happen, I’m just gonna attack it as much as I can, because that’s the goal of everyone in this building, is to win a championship.”