Atlanta Falcons Jack Strand continues to be talk of Falcons training camp through two days ‘Just seeing his development and how he’s getting better each and every day, it’s awesome to see,’ Michael Penix Jr. said of the undrafted rookie QB. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — An undrafted rookie free agent out of Division II Minnesota State Moorhead has been the talk of the town after two days of Falcons training camp. Yes, you read that right. With both of the Falcons’ quarterbacks assumed to be in a dogfight for the starting job now out with injuries, 22-year-old Jack Strand has taken the majority of snaps with the first-team offense to begin camp. Strand signed with the team after going unselected in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound signal-caller tore up the D2 ranks, passing for 13,161 yards, 126 touchdowns and 50 interceptions across four seasons.

After surviving organized team activities, the Wisconsin native looked to be an intriguing pick to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster. With Tagovailoa dealing with what coach Kevin Stefanski described as a “flare-up” in his back to begin camp, Strand’s golden opportunity to secure a roster spot may have arrived. Still, the rookie is keeping his mindset the same, even with the sharp increase in snaps. “It’s the same thing whatever reps I get,” he said. “Whether it’s 20 reps in practice, whether it’s two reps in practice, I’ve just got to take advantage of those reps (and) treat those reps like they’re game reps.”

Strand’s teammates have seen him improve since arriving to begin the summer. His quiet, yet competitive demeanor caught the attention of Penix, who said Strand’s rookie process reminded him of his.