AJC Varsity Super 11 Jordan Agbanoma Q&A: Grayson star reveals hidden talent, motivation Grayson’s elite offensive lineman says tempo is key in several areas of his life. AJC Super 11 offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma of Grayson has committed to Nebraska. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo 7 minutes ago Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends like Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. Offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma is the eighth Super 11 selection from Grayson. He joins DL Lorenzo Washington (2003), DE Robert Nkemdiche (2012), DB DeAngelo Gibbs (2016), RB Jamyest Williams (2016), LB Owen Pappoe (2018), WR Daejon Reynolds (2020) and LB Tyler Atkinson (2025). Agbanoma helped lead a Grayson offense that finished the season 12-1 in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The AJC all-state player and Nebraska commitment answered questions ranging from his favorite football memory to his hardest challenge in high school below.

How would you describe your play style, and what do you think opposing coaches see when they prepare to play you? “I’m a big, fast, good offensive lineman with good, fast feet. Good hands, good pass protection, good run blocking. I just feel like I can do anything. I feel like I can go to the next level and play any position on the offensive line. I feel like I’m versatile in that way, and I feel like I’m a baller.” Which game are you looking forward to most this year? “Either North Gwinnett or Buford. North Gwinnett is obviously in (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), so a lot of eyes on me and a lot of eyes on my team. And Buford won state last year, a game that we sadly didn’t get to play last year, so definitely a team we want to show out against.”

What is your favorite high school memory to date?

“Winning the state championship in 2024. My sophomore year, I got to play some, and by the end of the year, we had some injuries. So I got to play and got experience of what it’s like to be a part of the win, truly, and win a state championship.” What is your advice to younger players around the state that are starting to get recruited? “You’ve got to put your head down, and don’t let the attention get to your head. It’s a lot to deal with, especially for young guys. Always just go back to your roots and play. All you can do is play.” Who was the best player you ever played against and why? “I guess my former teammate, (Texas linebacker and 2025 Super 11 selection) Tyler Atkinson. One of the best guys in the nation in his class, so it was definitely a good experience going against him for the past couple years, and I hope to play against him in college someday.”

Who is the most underrated teammate or player in Georgia right now? “Definitely my left tackle, KD Jones. Another Nebraska commit. I came up with him since freshman year. We’ve been neck-and-neck together, so I feel like he’s a little underrated, and I feel like he can really show out this season.” What coach has made the biggest impact in your life and why? “(Grayson coach Greg Carswell). There’s a lot of hurdles that I struggled with in the past that he really helped me go through behind the scenes and everything. He just helped me and my family get to the place that I’m at right now. I’m just really grateful for that.” What’s a line that one of your coaches says at least once a day at practice?

“Tempo. Everything you do is with tempo. On the field, that’s tempo. In your life, tempo. My offensive line coach strength coach (Aaron Hill), his thing is about being a father. He’s supporting us to not only be great football players but great men and great fathers, too. Really just building those habits and building those little things, the little things that count in young men.” Do you have a hidden talent or interest that has nothing to do with football? “I used to be really good at the tuba. In middle school, I started off with band. I tried out for the trombone, and they moved me to the tuba. My former band teacher, he really liked me there. He really hated that I played sports because he really wanted me to play the tuba.” What would it mean to be mentioned as one of the top offensive linemen in Grayson history by the time your career has finished? “That would mean a lot to me because I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’ve grinded through this high school for 3½ years now. So it would really mean a lot to me, seeing where I came from as a freshman and looking at me now, it would really mean a lot to see my name and even be remembered all the way up into the future.”