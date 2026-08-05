AJC Varsity Super 11 DJ Jacobs Q&A: Blessed Trinity’s artist on the field — and onstage Georgia’s No. 1 player in the Class of 2026 is a young man of many talents and interests. Super 11 selection DJ Jacobs, a linebacker from Blessed Trinity, has committed to Ohio State. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo 31 minutes ago Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends like Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. DJ Jacobs was announced as a Super 11 selection on Tuesday night. The rest of the class will be revealed Aug. 4-7. Linebacker David “DJ” Jacobs is the first Super 11 selection from Blessed Trinity. The son of former UGA defensive lineman David Jacobs is also the No. 1-ranked senior in the state of Georgia and a consensus top 5 player in the country.

Jacobs led Blessed Trinity’s defense last season with 102 tackles, 14 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. The Ohio State commitment answered questions ranging from the best player he faced to his role in “High School Musical” below. Loading... How would you describe your play style, and what do you think opposing coaches see when they prepare to play you? “If I was a coach going against me, I’d just be like, ‘Give it all you got.’ I’m not even trying to sound crazy, but give it all you got. I don’t really know. I’m just going to keep going until that whistle blows. My play style, the main words are ‘high motor.’”

Which game are you looking forward to most this year?

“Marist because it’s Marist. If you know, you know. I just don’t really like them, for real. That’s the biggest game of the season because they’re pretty much our biggest rival ever and will always be our biggest rival, and I’m ready to get to it.” What is your favorite high school memory to date? “On the field, it was when I blocked a punt (against St. Pius), caught it and took it for a touchdown. That was probably the funniest moment. I was laughing the whole time. Oh, that’s another rival. I’m excited to play St. Pius and Marist. Thank you.” What is your advice to younger players around the state that are starting to get recruited? “It would definitely be just keep working and outwork anyone you see. There’s always someone working harder than you. You can never think you’re doing enough because you’re never not.”

Who was the best player you ever played against and why? “(Former Roswell offensive lineman) Anthonie Knapp at Notre Dame. He was the best player I ever played against. I was a freshman and he was a senior, and he gave me my ‘welcome to varsity’ moments. Plural. I just got slammed one time, nothing crazy. It was good battle. I won some, he won some.” Who is the most underrated teammate or player in Georgia right now? “(Blessed Trinity RB/LB) MJ Craft, (Blessed Trinity FB/LB) Bishop Dameron, (Blessed Trinity WR/DB) Quinn Smith and (Blessed Trinity edge Quinn Jacobs). They have all the tools you need for a college program, and they’re good people. Those are one of the main things that top programs look at. They’re good people, and they’re willing to work.” What coach has made the biggest impact in your life and why?

“My main one is my dad because I wouldn’t be here without him. He’s everything. He’s been everything since Day 1. I can’t say more than he’s done everything. I don’t know where I’d be without him.” What’s a line that one of your coaches says at least once a day at practice? “Two words: ‘Work, DJ.’ They just tell me to work harder. I can always work harder, and even though I think I’m doing the most, I’m really not, so they’re always just, like, ‘Work, DJ.’” Do you have a hidden talent or interest that has nothing to do with football? “I love modeling. Interacting with a different kind of group of people. I’ve come from a football side, and interacting with different folks from everywhere is something kind of cool about it. Everything that goes into it. I’ve done two or three (modeling sessions). I want to go to Paris one day and do a fashion deal there. It’s on the bucket list.”