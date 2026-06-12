Georgia baseball transfer portal tracker 2026: 2 commitments announced

Fans during Georgia’s game against LSU at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

The Bulldogs picked up their first portal commitment on June 10.

The Bulldogs picked up their first portal commitment on June 10.

Georgia will be losing multiple key players this offseason such as Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps, Kolby Branch and Joey Volchko to the MLB Draft and is expected to have some players transferring out.

Georgia baseball is expected to be one of the more active teams in the transfer portal again this offseason as it looks to reload a 2026 team that made it all the way to the College World Series.

The transfer portal window for college baseball opened on Monday, June 1, and will remain open for a month, closing on June 30.

Players can go in at any point during that window. If a school’s head coach leaves, players on those rosters have an automatic 30-day window as well.

Below you can find who is entering and being added from the transfer portal.

Story will be updated as new information is available