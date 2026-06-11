Georgia Bulldogs Amid CWS run, Georgia baseball lands first transfer commitment of the cycle Long Beach State freshman right-handed pitcher Luke Howe is transferring to Georgia. Georgia baseball head coach Wes Johnson is well known for his use of the portal, with the No. 1 ranked portal class ahead of the 2025-26 season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

Georgia baseball landed its first transfer portal commitment of this cycle Wednesday. Long Beach State freshman right-handed pitcher Luke Howe announced via Instagram that he intends to play for the Bulldogs next season.

During his only season with the Dirtbags, Howe started in all 14 games he appeared in, going 5-4 with a 5.04 ERA in 85.2 innings pitched, a 67-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.40 WHIP. Howe’s prominent role with Long Beach State earned him Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year honors. His best performance came April 11 against Cal State Fullerton, when Howe tossed a career-high eight innings, giving up eight hits and three runs, and struck out 10 across 114 pitches. Although he did allow a team-worst 99 hits, only three were home runs, which is a good thing considering how hitter-friendly Foley Field can be.

Howe is a Woodland Hills, California, native who played high school ball at El Camino Real Charter.