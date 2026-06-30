Georgia picks up South Carolina pitcher Riley Goodman from transfer portal

Georgia players rushed to celebrate with pitcher Zach Brown (right) after the team defeated Liberty 6-1 in an NCAA Regional final at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

He’s the 12th player to transfer to the Bulldogs this offseason.

He’s the 12th player to transfer to the Bulldogs this offseason.

Georgia baseball picked up its fifth pitching commitment and 12th player out of the transfer portal Monday with the addition of South Carolina’s Riley Goodman, who announced the decision on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to reports, he chose the Bulldogs over a handful of other schools including South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The right-hander spent two years at South Carolina. After redshirting in 2024-25, he made 12 appearances — including seven starts — for the Gamecocks this season. He was 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA, 25 strikeouts and 18 walks in 22 innings.

The Memphis, Tennessee native attended Christian Brothers High School. Across his sophomore and junior seasons there, Goodman struck out 81 batters in 47 innings and earned All-State honors.