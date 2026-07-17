Everything to know about UGA’s most recent portal pickup, Gio Colasante

Georgia Bulldog fans react after pitcher Justin Byrd strikes out a Mississippi State batter in the tenth inning of game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia got some great news Thursday night after Harvard two-way infielder Gio Colasante announced he was transferring to the Bulldogs via his Instagram page.

The addition of Colasante sets Georgia at 19 portal acquisitions, moving the Bulldogs back into first place in the 64Analytics transfer portal team rankings. At the time of his commitment, Colasante ranked 11th on 64Analytics’ big board of remaining transfer portal players.

He becomes the 10th pitcher to transfer to Georgia; however, only nine are expected to make it to campus, as USF left-handed pitcher Edwin Alicea is expected to sign with the Detroit Tigers after being drafted in the 14th round last weekend.