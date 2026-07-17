Everything to know about UGA’s most recent portal pickup, Gio Colasante

Georgia got some great news Thursday night after Harvard two-way infielder Gio Colasante announced he was transferring to the Bulldogs via his Instagram page.
The addition of Colasante sets Georgia at 19 portal acquisitions, moving the Bulldogs back into first place in the 64Analytics transfer portal team rankings. At the time of his commitment, Colasante ranked 11th on 64Analytics’ big board of remaining transfer portal players.
He becomes the 10th pitcher to transfer to Georgia; however, only nine are expected to make it to campus, as USF left-handed pitcher Edwin Alicea is expected to sign with the Detroit Tigers after being drafted in the 14th round last weekend.
Colasante, from New York, is entering his fourth year of eligibility and fifth collegiate season. A John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award semifinalist, he found success not only on the mound, but at the plate too.
Toeing the rubber, Colasante posted a career 5-9 record, a 5.44 ERA, appearing in 24 games — 20 starts — with a 74-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 86 innings. In 2026, the right-hander recorded a 4.47 ERA across 11 starts and tallied 38 punchouts in 54.1 innings.
During conference play, Colasante was one of the best in the Ivy League, posting a 3-1 record with a 3.10 ERA over seven conference starts on the mound, striking out 29 batters across 40.2 innings while holding opponents to a .195 batting average with a 0.92 WHIP.
When he was not pitching, Colasante spent most of his time at first base, although he did start 26 games at shortstop his freshman season. A career .297 hitter, Colasante racked up 120 hits for the Crimson, including 19 homers and 77 RBIs. In 2026, he hit a team-leading .313 with 45 hits, nine home runs and 31 RBIs.
Other postseason accolades earned by Colasante were a unanimous First Team All-Ivy selection at first base and a Second Team All-Ivy selection as a pitcher.