Georgia lands Texas pitcher Jason Flores out of transfer portal

Georgia infielder Ryan Black slides safely into home and scores the second run of the game in the seventh inning during an NCAA baseball College World Series elimination game against Texas, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Omaha, Neb. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP)

Flores played two seasons at Texas, spending most of his time in the bullpen, but he did start a handful of games during that span. Across the two years, Flores appeared in 23 games, posting a 3.86 ERA in 44.1 IP with a 34-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Bulldogs are coming off a draft weekend where they set the program record with 13 draftees, including six pitchers. Already this portal cycle, Georgia has added seven new pitchers, including the addition of Flores, who brings the heat on the mound.

Flores had a solid freshman campaign that consisted of 14 outings — five starts — and a 4-2 overall record. Flores posted a 2.78 ERA in 32.1 innings pitched, a 27-to-10 strikeout-to-walk and held opposing hitters to a .205 average.

After a strong first year, there were some expectations that the Wylie, Texas, native would stay on course with a Year 2 jump, but it never came to fruition. Instead, Flores only made nine appearances — two starts — in 2026, allowing 16 hits, nine runs (all earned), six walks and only seven punch-outs in 12 total innings for the Longhorns.

Despite the infrequency, Flores’ arsenal is considered good enough to be corrected, especially now that he will be around one of the best pitching coaches in the nation, Wes Johnson.

The UGA head coach has a proven track record of bringing out the best in all of his pitchers. Currently, Flores uses a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and even touched triple digits this season, and pairs it with a cutter-slider mix.