Georgia Bulldogs Georgia adds three more baseball transfers on Wednesday Pitchers Marcos Paz, Zane Coppersmith and outfielder Nolan Stevens join Bulldogs. Georgia baseball players during the national anthem ahead of the College World Series

By Hunter DeLauder 37 minutes ago Share

Georgia baseball continues to be one of the most active teams in the transfer portal, entering Wednesday with 15 new additions. By the end of the day, however, the Bulldogs had added three more pieces to the roster: Stetson right-handed pitcher Zane Coppersmith, LSU right-handed pitcher Marcos Paz and Oklahoma outfielder Nolan Stevens. The additions bring Georgia’s total to 18 portal commits this cycle, which ranks third nationally, according to 64Analytics. Paz got the day rolling with his announcement via his Instagram. A Carrollton, Texas, native, Paz is entering his second year of eligibility after a difficult freshman season in which he posted a 9.20 ERA.

However, his ability to miss bats was evident, as he recorded 40 strikeouts over 29.1 innings and showed a mid-90s fastball with a “really nasty breaker,” according to OverSlotBaseball.com’s Joe Doyle. The baseball analyst added that Paz has frontline upside “if everything clicks.” Following the fifth SEC pitcher to transfer to Athens, Stevens released a graphic on his Instagram page announcing that he would be transferring to Georgia. Stevens, a fourth-year player from Elk Grove, California, hit .230 with five home runs in 74 at-bats last season. He also made two appearances on the mound, recording a strikeout on both outs. Stevens began his collegiate career at Mississippi State, where he hit .310 over two seasons and posted a 4.97 ERA as a pitcher. He did not appear against Georgia in either matchup at the College World Series.

Rounding out the day was Coppersmith, a Jupiter, Florida, native, entering his fourth year of eligibility and fifth collegiate season. He posted an 8.14 ERA across 24⅓ innings last season, recording 23 strikeouts and 14 walks in 17 appearances for Stetson, 16 of which came in relief.