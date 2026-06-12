Georgia Bulldogs Georgia baseball lands its second transfer portal pitcher Georgia has landed Maryland sophomore RHP Cristofer Cespedes. Georgia Bulldogs fans and players cheer as Liberty Flames exchange pitchers during the sixth inning of their NCAA Regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens.(Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

Georgia added its second portal commitment of the cycle on Thursday in Maryland sophomore RHP Cristofer Cespedes. In two seasons with the Terrapins, Cespedes racked up 42 appearances, pitched 82 innings, with a 4.83 career ERA and a 105-to-43 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

This year, Cespedes went 4-2 with a 4.18 ERA in 51.2 innings, tallying 70 strikeouts and just 24 walks. The Haverstraw, NY native took the mound 21 times in 2026, primarily serving as one of Maryland’s main relievers. Of those 21 times, 18 of them came in relief, where he held opposing batters to 47 total hits and a .235 batting average. At the beginning of May, Maryland moved Cespedes out of the bullpen and into the starting rotation, where he started his final three outings, going at least six innings in each start and totaling a combined 22 strikeouts and four walks.

His best outing of the season was on May 16 against Penn State, He went six innings and allowed just four hits, two runs (all earned) and struck out a career-high 12 batters.