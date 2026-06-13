Georgia baseball lands its first transfer portal position player
North Florida infielder Mathew Farner announced his commitment to UGA on Saturday.
Georgia Bulldogs fans and players cheer as Liberty Flames exchange pitchers during the sixth inning of their NCAA Regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Hours before Georgia plays its first College World Series game against Texas at 8 p.m. Saturday, the Bulldogs remain hot on the transfer portal trail with their fourth portal commit of the week.
After landing three straight right-handed pitchers, UGA picks up its first position player with the commitment of North Florida junior infielder Mathew Farner, he confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Dawgnation on Saturday.
Farner spent one season with the Ospreys, starting all 56 games and earning second team All-Atlantic Sun. At the plate, he slashed .286/.408/.533 this season, belting a team-high 57 hits and 12 home runs. Farner also showed the ability to be a problem on the base paths, stealing 17 bases, which ranked sixth in the ASUN Conference.
The Winter Haven, Florida native primarily played shortstop but also showed the ability to play third base if needed. He announced his entry into the portal on June 4.
Farner transferred to UNF after two seasons at Northwest Florida State, where he only played during his sophomore campaign. That 2025 season, Farner played in 44 games and hit .261 with 36 hits, 11 extra-base hits (one home run), and 22 RBIs.
After totaling 46 strikeouts and only 13 walks as a sophomore, Farner made a significant improvement at UNF, where he posted a 48-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Georgia will be losing some pretty big pieces on the left side of the infield in Kolby Branch and Tre Phelps at the conclusion of this season, so Farner will be one of the many players battling for playing time at those positions.
For Farner, Georgia’s success under UGA coach Wes Johnson and the development of its hitters helped his decision.
“The overall success and talent that they produce,” Farner said in a text to the AJC/Dawgnation on Saturday. “As well as what they preach offensively kind of just sold me right away.”
Johnson has done a great job over his three seasons of finding non-Power 4 position players, developing them, and turning them into key additions to the team. Some prime examples are Daniel Jackson, Ryan Wynn, Brennan Hudson and Michael O’Shaughnessy, all former mid-major players.
“You get those types of players, and you’re able to bring them in and develop them, continue to develop them, help teach them how important culture is in your clubhouse,” Johnson said on Thursday. “And then winning starts to take care of itself.”