Georgia Bulldogs Georgia baseball lands its first transfer portal position player North Florida infielder Mathew Farner announced his commitment to UGA on Saturday. Georgia Bulldogs fans and players cheer as Liberty Flames exchange pitchers during the sixth inning of their NCAA Regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 16 minutes ago Share

Hours before Georgia plays its first College World Series game against Texas at 8 p.m. Saturday, the Bulldogs remain hot on the transfer portal trail with their fourth portal commit of the week. After landing three straight right-handed pitchers, UGA picks up its first position player with the commitment of North Florida junior infielder Mathew Farner, he confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Dawgnation on Saturday.

Farner spent one season with the Ospreys, starting all 56 games and earning second team All-Atlantic Sun. At the plate, he slashed .286/.408/.533 this season, belting a team-high 57 hits and 12 home runs. Farner also showed the ability to be a problem on the base paths, stealing 17 bases, which ranked sixth in the ASUN Conference. The Winter Haven, Florida native primarily played shortstop but also showed the ability to play third base if needed. He announced his entry into the portal on June 4. Farner transferred to UNF after two seasons at Northwest Florida State, where he only played during his sophomore campaign. That 2025 season, Farner played in 44 games and hit .261 with 36 hits, 11 extra-base hits (one home run), and 22 RBIs. After totaling 46 strikeouts and only 13 walks as a sophomore, Farner made a significant improvement at UNF, where he posted a 48-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Georgia will be losing some pretty big pieces on the left side of the infield in Kolby Branch and Tre Phelps at the conclusion of this season, so Farner will be one of the many players battling for playing time at those positions.