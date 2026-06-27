Georgia earns commitment from Utah outfielder Jet Gilliam

Georgia Bulldog Kenny Ishikawa goes up to make a catch for an out during the third inning of their Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A day after landing Florida State catcher Hunter Carns, Georgia keeps on rolling in the transfer portal with the commitment of Utah junior outfielder Jet Gilliam on Saturday.

The addition marks the seventh transfer portal pickup for Georgia, which is looking to reload the 2026 roster that reached the College World Series semifinals.

This will be Gilliam’s fourth team in four years this upcoming season. This past year, he played in Salt Lake City for Utah, where he was one of the Utes’ most underrated bats in the lineup.

Gilliam started in 50 of 51 games played, hit .362 in 188 at-bats, with 68 hits, eight doubles, six home runs, 36 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and a 41-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio.