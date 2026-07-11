Georgia baseball earns commitment from South Florida pitcher Edwin Alicea

Georgia got its 13th transfer portal pickup Friday evening after University of South Florida left-handed pitcher Edwin Alicea announced his transfer on Instagram.
Alicea is the sixth pitcher to join the Bulldogs this offseason, but the first left-hander in that group. Despite the transfer portal being closed since June 30, players who had already entered it before then were still able to find new homes.
He was the 129th-ranked portal player, according to 64 Analytics.
The Miami native spent one season at USF after transferring there last summer from Division 2 Nova Southeastern University. This past season, Alicea served as one of USF’s top arms, appearing in 19 games and making 10 starts for the Bulls. For much of 2026, Alicea was the Friday night starter.
During that stretch, Alicea posted a 6-5 overall record, with a 5.23 ERA in 72.1 innings and a 60-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also posted a 1.37 WHIP, allowed 71 hits and held opponents to a .253 batting average.
Nova Southeastern is where Alicea played for his first two years and wasted no time becoming a priority arm for the Sharks. During this stretch, Alicea made 32 appearances — and only five starts — recording a 4.46 ERA, 68.2 career innings pitched with a 79-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
His defining moment came during his sophomore campaign in 2025, when he tossed a complete game against Lynn University. In those nine innings, Alicea allowed seven hits, one unearned run, one walk and struck out five across 100 pitches.
Longevity has been a strong attribute for Alicea, who went at least six innings in five of his 19 outings for USF.
The amped-up usage as a starter could be a sign of things to come for Alicea at Georgia, who could be replacing all three weekend-rotation arms who ended this season. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound lefty throws a mid- to upper-90s fastball that sits between 92 and 97 mph with good sink, paired with a tight slider.