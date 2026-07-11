Georgia baseball earns commitment from South Florida pitcher Edwin Alicea

The Bulldogs cheer in the dugout during their College World Series game against Oklahoma on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Omaha, Neb. Georgia got its 13th transfer portal pickup Friday evening. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP)

Georgia got its 13th transfer portal pickup Friday evening after University of South Florida left-handed pitcher Edwin Alicea announced his transfer on Instagram.

Alicea is the sixth pitcher to join the Bulldogs this offseason, but the first left-hander in that group. Despite the transfer portal being closed since June 30, players who had already entered it before then were still able to find new homes.

He was the 129th-ranked portal player, according to 64 Analytics.

The Miami native spent one season at USF after transferring there last summer from Division 2 Nova Southeastern University. This past season, Alicea served as one of USF’s top arms, appearing in 19 games and making 10 starts for the Bulls. For much of 2026, Alicea was the Friday night starter.