Oregon power hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. is transferring to Georgia

Georgia players celebrate after winning their NCAA Super Regional against Mississippi State at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

He picked the Bulldogs over Florida and Texas A&M.

He picked the Bulldogs over Florida and Texas A&M.

With Tuesday’s deadline for players to enter the transfer portal approaching, Georgia baseball continues to make moves to reload after reaching the 2026 College World Series.

Oregon redshirt freshman utility player Naulivou Lauaki Jr. announced Monday via Instagram his commitment to the Bulldogs. Lauaki is Georgia’s ninth addition from the portal since it opened June 1.

​Georgia beat out fellow SEC schools Florida and Texas A&M for Lauaki.

​He is Georgia’s highest-ranked transfer portal commit at No. 30, according to ESPN’s rankings. Jacob Hanley, who ranked 46th on that list, also committed to the Bulldogs on Monday.