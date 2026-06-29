Georgia gets a transfer commitment from Indiana first baseman Jacob Hanley

Georgia coach Wes Johnson (center) celebrates after UGA's super regional win over Mississippi State on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Johnson has to replace many of players from the 2025 squad, which made the College World Series. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia baseball made its biggest transfer portal splash this cycle with the commitment of Indiana first baseman Jacob Hanley on Monday. He’s the eighth player to transfer to the Bulldogs this offseason.

Hanley announced Tuesday that he was entering the portal and, upon doing so, quickly became one of the highest-remaining prospects searching for a new team.

Six days later, the No. 2 player available according to 64 Analytics made his decision to join the Bulldogs as they seek to rebuild a team that reached the College World Series this season.

The 2024 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association/Max Preps Ohio State Player of the Year started all 56 games his freshman year at first base for the Hoosiers, hitting .333 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs. He earned Big 10 Freshman of the Year and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association/Perfect Game first-team Freshman All-American honors.